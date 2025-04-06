DP urges PM to set election date

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at how each party is moving as the presidential election race kicks into full gear.



First, the Democratic Party has launched a fast-paced campaign, aiming to finalize its candidate selection within 30 days.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



It has been three days since the decision to impeach President Yoon.



The Democratic Party urged Acting President Han Duck-soo to quickly announce the presidential election date.



They called for a declaration of political neutrality and for focusing all efforts on recovering people's livelihoods, including submitting a supplementary budget.



[Kim Yoon-deok/Democratic Party Secretary General: "(Acting President Han Duck-soo) must prepare for an early election in a stable and predictable manner without political considerations."]



They stated that they essentially need to complete the candidate selection within 30 days, but due to a lack of practical preparations, time is tight.



The Democratic Party also emphasized the need to hold former President Yoon accountable, targeting the People Power Party as well.



They demanded that the People Power Party take action against lawmakers related to the expulsion of former President Yoon, stating that they are talking about the election without sincere reflection and responsibility for the insurrection situation.



[Kang Yoo-jung/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "(The People Power Party) has no qualification as a public party without breaking away from insurrection forces. Remember that a harsh judgment from the public awaits."]



Meanwhile, the Rebuilding Korea Party has called for a complete national primary for candidate unification, stating that they must achieve an overwhelming victory in the upcoming presidential election.



Figures from the non-mainstream faction, including former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, expressed positive responses, saying they need to go beyond the Democratic Party's boundaries, but the Democratic Party leadership drew a line, stating it is practically impossible.



In a situation where the resignation of party leader Lee Jae-myung and his candidacy have not been officially confirmed, the Democratic Party is refraining from specific mentions regarding the schedule and methods of the candidate selection due to concerns over fairness controversies.



This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.



