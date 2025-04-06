PPP speeds up election prepartion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is also making a quick shift in its stance.



Starting tomorrow (Apr. 7), they are accelerating the process with the approval of the National Election Commission, but the aftershocks of the impeachment within the party are still present.



Kim Yu-dae reports.



[Report]



During the weekend, lawmakers from the People Power Party gathered again to listen to the public sentiment in their constituencies.



Following meetings among senior members, a general assembly of lawmakers was held, leading to a heated discussion.



[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "We need to comfort and gather our support base, and work on winning over the moderate voters..."]



There was little disagreement on the need to win the presidential election under the banner of opposing the Democratic Party's legislative rush and 'anti-Lee Jae-myung'.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "(If the Democratic Party comes to power) they will have overwhelming seats and hold two powers simultaneously, right? No one will be able to control them."]



The People Power Party plans to approve the formation of the party's election committee at the emergency committee meeting tomorrow and officially begin preparations for the presidential election.



The issue of leadership resignation raised by some was concluded with applause from the lawmakers.



[Seo Ji-young/Floor spokesperson of the People Power Party: "We reaffirmed our trust with applause, hoping they would do their best until the remaining presidential election schedule."]



However, the issue of establishing a relationship with former President Yoon remains a challenge.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "I believe that to declare a moderate expansion, we need to sever ties with President Yoon Suk Yeol as soon as possible."]



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "It is fundamental to give the president time. I don't think severing ties through subtraction politics is the right approach."]



Additionally, there were criticisms regarding Representative Kim Sang-wook's suggestion to designate the impeachment of former President Yoon as a national holiday, with many saying it 'crossed the line', but it was decided to leave the matter to the leadership for action.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



