[Anchor]



About 50 days remain.



As the ultra-short presidential election race kicks off, the issue of 'constitutional amendment' has entered the political spotlight today (Apr. 6).



The discussion was sparked by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.



He stated that it is time to change the imperial presidential system and suggested asking the public's opinion on constitutional amendments on the day of the upcoming presidential election.



Our first report today covers the significance and impact of the constitutional amendment proposed by the National Assembly Speaker, reported by Lee Ye-rin.



[Report]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed a constitutional amendment focused on restructuring the power structure.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "(The public wants) to change the imperial presidential system and the winner-takes-all political structure, both of which are seen as causes of extreme political conflict."]



He emphasized that now is the right time for a constitutional amendment, noting that early in a president's term it could create a governance vacuum, while later on, momentum may be lost due to lame-duck status.



He urged that a national referendum on the constitutional amendment be held simultaneously with the early presidential election.



To this end, he requested the revision of the Referendum Act and the establishment of a special committee for constitutional amendments, claiming that he has reached a consensus with the leadership of each party.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "We have shared our thoughts on constitutional amendments and made this proposal."]



Reactions in the political arena to the Speaker's proposal for a constitutional amendment were mixed.



The People Power Party expressed a proactive stance, stating they would participate in the constitutional amendment and submit a proposal to the special committee.



Presidential candidates from the People Power Party also agreed that a constitutional amendment is necessary.



Minor parties, including the Progressive Party, welcomed the proposal, but the Democratic Party did not issue an official stance.



However, within the leadership and pro-Lee Jae-myeong faction of the Democratic Party, there were criticisms such as "Ending the insurrection is a priority over constitutional amendments" and "Stop the inappropriate play of the National Assembly Speaker."



On the other hand, presidential candidates from the non-Lee Jae-myeong faction responded positively to the proposal, stating, "We hope to open a new 7th Republic together with the people."



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



