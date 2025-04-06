News 9

Yoon vows to stand by supporters

입력 2025.04.06 (23:53)

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol made another statement today (Apr. 6).

It was a message of gratitude directed towards his supporting group, the National Legal Team.

He is expected to leave the official residence and move to his private residence in Seocho-dong as early as this week.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been staying at the official residence in Hannam-dong for the third day.

He expressed his gratitude and apologies to the anti-impeachment group, the National Legal Team, which has supported him.

He stated, "You fought to protect freedom and sovereignty," and "It will be recorded as a great history of the Republic of Korea."

He also said he was moved to tears by the passionate love for the country and urged especially young people opposing the impeachment not to lose heart, but to stay courageous.

He stated that although he has stepped down from the presidency, "I will always stand by your side."

This is his second statement since his removal, and once again, there was no mention of accepting the Constitutional Court's decision.

Instead, it was belatedly reported that Kim Han-gil, the chairman of the National Integration Committee, who was referred to as Yoon's 'strategist,' urged acceptance and integration just before the ruling.

[Kim Han-gil/National Integration Committee Chairman/Apr. 4: "(I hope) everyone respects and accepts the Constitutional Court's decision, and this can be the starting point for moving from conflict and confrontation to stability and integration…."]

Former President Yoon is expected to move to his private residence in Seocho-dong around the middle to late part of this week.

The Security Office plans to ensure security while minimizing inconvenience to residents since the private residence is in a multi-unit housing complex.

Typically, about 60 personnel are deployed for the security of former presidents.

The presidential office, which had no official schedule over the weekend, will resume staff meetings starting tomorrow (Apr. 7) and will operate under the acting authority of Han Duck-soo.

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

