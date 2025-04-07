Politics: What's next?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The early presidential election is increasingly expected to be held on June 3, which means only 58 days remain.



The political situation ahead of the presidential election is becoming increasingly urgent.



Let's talk in more detail with political reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



Reporter Lee, the most curious question is whether constitutional amendment will happen this time; what do you think?



[Reporter]



Yes, discussions about constitutional amendments have been an issue during every presidential election, but they have never been realized.



This time, most of the presidential candidates from both the ruling and opposition parties, starting with the National Assembly Speaker, agree on the necessity of a constitutional amendment, making the possibility greater than ever.



However, the leading candidate, Representative Lee Jae-myung, has not actively expressed his intentions.



Until the impeachment of President Yoon, his stance was that ending the civil war was a priority, but if other candidates press for a constitutional amendment during the election process, we might see some possibilities.



[Anchor]



Over the weekend, presidential candidates from each party appeared to take a breather.



It seems that things will change starting tomorrow (Apr. 7); what are the movements of the progressive camp's presidential candidates?



[Reporter]



Yes, Acting President Han Duck-soo is expected to announce the presidential election date at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the 8th, and Representative Lee Jae-myung is expected to resign from his position and enter the primary system after the election date is announced.



This is anticipated to happen around the 8th or 9th.



In the non-mainstream faction, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan will officially declare his candidacy for the presidential election tomorrow.



Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum are weighing their timing for candidacy.



Former lawmaker Park Yong-jin announced today (Apr. 6) that he will not run.



[Anchor]



What about the candidates from the conservative camp?



There are many more compared to the Democratic Party, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, there are more than ten candidates being mentioned.



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has announced that he will resign from his mayoral position this week and has begun preparations in earnest, including looking for an office near the National Assembly.



Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon is also reported to be securing an office in the same building and discussing his official candidacy schedule.



Other candidates, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Minister of Employment Kim Moon-soo, and lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and Yoo Seong-min, are also contemplating their timing for candidacy, but they plan to start their activities immediately once the party's election committee is formed and specific primary schedules are announced tomorrow.



[Anchor]



Let's also touch on the second message from former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



There was no mention of acceptance today either.



What was the political response?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Democratic Party harshly criticized him for inciting far-right forces.



They criticized him for talking about winning the presidential election without accepting the Constitutional Court's ruling or apologizing for the martial law, questioning whether he is praising his efforts like a de facto king.



The People Power party had mixed reactions.



Some said that the love for the people by both current and former presidents is the same, but others pointed out that what can a former president who violated the Constitution say?



It is not easy to establish a relationship with former President Yoon, given that the majority of the conservative base opposes impeachment.



Within the pro-Yoon faction, there are voices saying that time is needed and that former President Yoon will soon clarify his position.



