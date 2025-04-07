Criminal trial still ahead for Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While the impeachment trial for former President Yoon has concluded, the criminal trial for insurrection is just beginning.



Earlier, the Constitutional Court acknowledged most of the allegations related to insurrection as factual.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has examined what variables this part of the criminal trial may entail.



[Report]



'Subverting the Constitution' constitutes the crime of insurrection under criminal law.



It means obstructing the exercise of authority by constitutional institutions by force.



The decision document of the impeachment trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol states that he damaged and obstructed the authority of constitutional institutions such as the National Assembly.



The expression of infringing upon the independence of the National Election Commission, an independent institution under the Constitution, appears multiple times.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The respondent declared martial law in order to resolve the confrontation with the National Assembly and deployed military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of constitutional authority by the National Assembly..."]



The prosecution has cited the deployment of military and police to the National Assembly and attempts to arrest key figures as acts of riot in the indictment against former President Yoon, and the Constitutional Court has recognized a significant number of these allegations as factual.



There are predictions that this decision by the Constitutional Court will have a significant impact on the recognition of the elements of the crime of insurrection, namely 'subverting the Constitution' and 'riot', in future criminal trials.



[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "Since the facts are now sufficiently recognized, the judge will determine whether they meet the elements of the crime of insurrection under criminal law. It will be very difficult to say that it is not a crime of insurrection during that judgment process."]



However, unlike in the Constitutional Court, in a criminal trial, if the defendant denies the charges, the statements cannot be used as evidence, and the argument from President Yoon's side that the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials do not have the authority to investigate insurrection is also considered a variable in the insurrection trial.



Additionally, allegations regarding the arrest of National Election Commission staff and instructions to cut off power and water to media outlets are expected to be addressed in the upcoming trial.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



