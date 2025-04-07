News 9

Criminal trial still ahead for Yoon

입력 2025.04.07 (03:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

While the impeachment trial for former President Yoon has concluded, the criminal trial for insurrection is just beginning.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court acknowledged most of the allegations related to insurrection as factual.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has examined what variables this part of the criminal trial may entail.

[Report]

'Subverting the Constitution' constitutes the crime of insurrection under criminal law.

It means obstructing the exercise of authority by constitutional institutions by force.

The decision document of the impeachment trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol states that he damaged and obstructed the authority of constitutional institutions such as the National Assembly.

The expression of infringing upon the independence of the National Election Commission, an independent institution under the Constitution, appears multiple times.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The respondent declared martial law in order to resolve the confrontation with the National Assembly and deployed military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of constitutional authority by the National Assembly..."]

The prosecution has cited the deployment of military and police to the National Assembly and attempts to arrest key figures as acts of riot in the indictment against former President Yoon, and the Constitutional Court has recognized a significant number of these allegations as factual.

There are predictions that this decision by the Constitutional Court will have a significant impact on the recognition of the elements of the crime of insurrection, namely 'subverting the Constitution' and 'riot', in future criminal trials.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "Since the facts are now sufficiently recognized, the judge will determine whether they meet the elements of the crime of insurrection under criminal law. It will be very difficult to say that it is not a crime of insurrection during that judgment process."]

However, unlike in the Constitutional Court, in a criminal trial, if the defendant denies the charges, the statements cannot be used as evidence, and the argument from President Yoon's side that the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials do not have the authority to investigate insurrection is also considered a variable in the insurrection trial.

Additionally, allegations regarding the arrest of National Election Commission staff and instructions to cut off power and water to media outlets are expected to be addressed in the upcoming trial.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Criminal trial still ahead for Yoon
    • 입력 2025-04-07 03:05:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

While the impeachment trial for former President Yoon has concluded, the criminal trial for insurrection is just beginning.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court acknowledged most of the allegations related to insurrection as factual.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has examined what variables this part of the criminal trial may entail.

[Report]

'Subverting the Constitution' constitutes the crime of insurrection under criminal law.

It means obstructing the exercise of authority by constitutional institutions by force.

The decision document of the impeachment trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol states that he damaged and obstructed the authority of constitutional institutions such as the National Assembly.

The expression of infringing upon the independence of the National Election Commission, an independent institution under the Constitution, appears multiple times.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The respondent declared martial law in order to resolve the confrontation with the National Assembly and deployed military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of constitutional authority by the National Assembly..."]

The prosecution has cited the deployment of military and police to the National Assembly and attempts to arrest key figures as acts of riot in the indictment against former President Yoon, and the Constitutional Court has recognized a significant number of these allegations as factual.

There are predictions that this decision by the Constitutional Court will have a significant impact on the recognition of the elements of the crime of insurrection, namely 'subverting the Constitution' and 'riot', in future criminal trials.

[Lee Heon-hwan/Professor at Ajou University Law School: "Since the facts are now sufficiently recognized, the judge will determine whether they meet the elements of the crime of insurrection under criminal law. It will be very difficult to say that it is not a crime of insurrection during that judgment process."]

However, unlike in the Constitutional Court, in a criminal trial, if the defendant denies the charges, the statements cannot be used as evidence, and the argument from President Yoon's side that the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials do not have the authority to investigate insurrection is also considered a variable in the insurrection trial.

Additionally, allegations regarding the arrest of National Election Commission staff and instructions to cut off power and water to media outlets are expected to be addressed in the upcoming trial.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

우원식 “조기대선 때 개헌”…“7공화국 열어야” <br>“내란 종식 먼저”

우원식 “조기대선 때 개헌”…“7공화국 열어야” “내란 종식 먼저”
민주 “30일 이내 경선 마무리…대선일 조속히 공고해야”

민주 “30일 이내 경선 마무리…대선일 조속히 공고해야”
국민의힘, 신속 대선 체제 전환…“오늘 선관위 구성안 추인”

국민의힘, 신속 대선 체제 전환…“오늘 선관위 구성안 추인”
윤, 승복 대신 “늘 지지층 곁에”…이번주 사저 이동

윤, 승복 대신 “늘 지지층 곁에”…이번주 사저 이동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.