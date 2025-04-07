Court ruling aims to unify people

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court's decision document, which spanned 114 pages, concluded with the phrase "a serious violation of the trust of the Korean people."



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung looked into the traces of the intense deliberation that continued until the last moment, all in pursuit of a 'single conclusion' that leaves no doubts on either side.



[Report]



"The Republic of Korea is a democratic republic." The conclusion of the impeachment ruling against former President Yoon Suk Yeol opens with Article 1, Section 1 of the Constitution.



At the end of the five-page conclusion, the only subject of our Constitution's preamble, "the Korean people," was placed.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Apr. 4: "He has seriously betrayed the trust of the Korean people, who are the sovereign of the democratic republic, by neglecting his duty to uphold the Constitution."]



The part that the Constitutional Court judges intensely deliberated on until the end was this 3,800-character conclusion.



Amid a consensus to convey a message of social integration and restoration of constitutional order, it was understood that the judges repeatedly revised and supplemented the document until the last moment.



They did not stop at criticizing the harm that emergency martial law inflicted on democracy but also directly suggested alternatives that the president could have chosen instead of martial law.



They mentioned five opportunities, including the 22nd general election held last year, constitutional amendments, national referendums, government legislation, and petitions for the dissolution of political parties.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Apr. 4: "The respondent had the opportunity to persuade the people to lead the state affairs in the National Assembly election held about two years after taking office."]



The Constitutional Court also emphasized that democracy has a 'self-correcting mechanism' that can overcome conflicts and tensions on its own.



However, it criticized that former President Yoon's declaration of martial law even threatened such self-correcting mechanisms.



After 111 days since the impeachment motion, the Constitutional Court delivered a unanimous decision, and there are analyses that they spent time constructing a logic that could unify the people.



This is KBS News Choi Yoo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!