News 9

Firefighting helicopter crash

입력 2025.04.07 (03:05)

[Anchor]

The forest fire that is still ongoing has claimed another victim.

A helicopter that was extinguishing the fire crashed, resulting in the death of one pilot.

This incident is strikingly similar to the helicopter crash that occurred in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province last month.

Reporter Choi Bo-kyu has the details.

[Report]

White smoke is rising from a hillside next to the road.

Helicopters equipped with water buckets are continuously flying back and forth, urgently dropping water.

Today (Apr. 6) afternoon, a fire broke out in a mountain near a reservoir in Buk-gu, Daegu, prompting the deployment of five helicopters.

[Kim Hyun-ji/Forest Fire Witness: "I was on my way back from a walk when I saw a lot of helicopters flying around.... I was worried if they could fly in such strong winds, so I kept watching."]

The large fire was extinguished about 1 hour and 20 minutes after it started, but during the firefighting process, one helicopter crashed, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old pilot.

The helicopter crashed in a cultivated area about 100 meters from the fire's ignition point, and it has been confirmed that there were no people present at the time.

Witnesses reported that the helicopter heading to the fire suddenly stopped, and the rear propeller collided with a greenhouse, causing it to crash.

[Kim Young-ho/Witness to the Accident: "It was supposed to go up with water. But it kept coming down instead. It came here, stopped suddenly, and just fell straight down."]

The deceased pilot was a veteran with nearly 40 years of flying experience.

The helicopter was a model from Bell Helicopter, leased by the Daegu Dong-gu Office, and it has been confirmed to be 44 years old.

This crash incident follows the helicopter crash during the forest fire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk Province on the 26th of last month, prompting the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the police to begin an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, forest authorities plan to investigate the current forest fire, which is believed to have started from a cigarette butt.

This is KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.

