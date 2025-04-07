News 9

Yoon's supporter arrested

입력 2025.04.07 (03:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man in his 20s was arrested for damaging a police bus with a baton immediately after the Constitutional Court's ruling on April 4.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has summarized the weekend incidents.

[Report]

A man wearing a helmet strikes a police bus with a black baton.

A large hole appeared in the bus's window, and surrounding glass was shattered.

The man, identified as A, was arrested for damaging the police bus right after the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[A: "(Did you plan to enter the Constitutional Court?) ..."]

The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant for A, citing concerns of flight.

Thick black smoke is rising from the middle of a hillside next to the highway.

A fire started in another area, halfway up a mountain.

Firefighting helicopters are flying back and forth between a lake and the fire site, dropping water.

Today (Apr. 6), wildfires occurred throughout the country, including in Cheongju in Chungbuk Province, Suncheon in Jeonnam Province, Ulsan, and Daegu.

A column of black smoke emerged between buildings right next to the mountain.

Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out at a junkyard in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, prompting one foreign worker to evacuate.

The fire department issued a first-stage response within 10 minutes of the fire, and the city of Paju sent disaster text messages to residents.

The fire department believes the fire started in the outdoor storage area of the junkyard.

Around 1:30 PM, a fire also broke out at a waste treatment facility in Daejeon, leading to a temporary first-stage response.

There were 32 workers at the site during the fire, but all evacuated safely, and there were no casualties.

Flames and smoke are pouring out of the balcony windows of a high-rise apartment.

Around 12:30 PM, a fire broke out on the 14th floor of an apartment in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province, and was extinguished after 50 minutes.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon's supporter arrested
    • 입력 2025-04-07 03:05:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man in his 20s was arrested for damaging a police bus with a baton immediately after the Constitutional Court's ruling on April 4.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has summarized the weekend incidents.

[Report]

A man wearing a helmet strikes a police bus with a black baton.

A large hole appeared in the bus's window, and surrounding glass was shattered.

The man, identified as A, was arrested for damaging the police bus right after the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[A: "(Did you plan to enter the Constitutional Court?) ..."]

The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant for A, citing concerns of flight.

Thick black smoke is rising from the middle of a hillside next to the highway.

A fire started in another area, halfway up a mountain.

Firefighting helicopters are flying back and forth between a lake and the fire site, dropping water.

Today (Apr. 6), wildfires occurred throughout the country, including in Cheongju in Chungbuk Province, Suncheon in Jeonnam Province, Ulsan, and Daegu.

A column of black smoke emerged between buildings right next to the mountain.

Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out at a junkyard in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, prompting one foreign worker to evacuate.

The fire department issued a first-stage response within 10 minutes of the fire, and the city of Paju sent disaster text messages to residents.

The fire department believes the fire started in the outdoor storage area of the junkyard.

Around 1:30 PM, a fire also broke out at a waste treatment facility in Daejeon, leading to a temporary first-stage response.

There were 32 workers at the site during the fire, but all evacuated safely, and there were no casualties.

Flames and smoke are pouring out of the balcony windows of a high-rise apartment.

Around 12:30 PM, a fire broke out on the 14th floor of an apartment in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province, and was extinguished after 50 minutes.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

우원식 “조기대선 때 개헌”…“7공화국 열어야” <br>“내란 종식 먼저”

우원식 “조기대선 때 개헌”…“7공화국 열어야” “내란 종식 먼저”
민주 “30일 이내 경선 마무리…대선일 조속히 공고해야”

민주 “30일 이내 경선 마무리…대선일 조속히 공고해야”
국민의힘, 신속 대선 체제 전환…“오늘 선관위 구성안 추인”

국민의힘, 신속 대선 체제 전환…“오늘 선관위 구성안 추인”
윤, 승복 대신 “늘 지지층 곁에”…이번주 사저 이동

윤, 승복 대신 “늘 지지층 곁에”…이번주 사저 이동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.