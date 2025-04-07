Yoon's supporter arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 20s was arrested for damaging a police bus with a baton immediately after the Constitutional Court's ruling on April 4.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has summarized the weekend incidents.



[Report]



A man wearing a helmet strikes a police bus with a black baton.



A large hole appeared in the bus's window, and surrounding glass was shattered.



The man, identified as A, was arrested for damaging the police bus right after the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[A: "(Did you plan to enter the Constitutional Court?) ..."]



The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant for A, citing concerns of flight.



Thick black smoke is rising from the middle of a hillside next to the highway.



A fire started in another area, halfway up a mountain.



Firefighting helicopters are flying back and forth between a lake and the fire site, dropping water.



Today (Apr. 6), wildfires occurred throughout the country, including in Cheongju in Chungbuk Province, Suncheon in Jeonnam Province, Ulsan, and Daegu.



A column of black smoke emerged between buildings right next to the mountain.



Around 2:30 PM today, a fire broke out at a junkyard in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, prompting one foreign worker to evacuate.



The fire department issued a first-stage response within 10 minutes of the fire, and the city of Paju sent disaster text messages to residents.



The fire department believes the fire started in the outdoor storage area of the junkyard.



Around 1:30 PM, a fire also broke out at a waste treatment facility in Daejeon, leading to a temporary first-stage response.



There were 32 workers at the site during the fire, but all evacuated safely, and there were no casualties.



Flames and smoke are pouring out of the balcony windows of a high-rise apartment.



Around 12:30 PM, a fire broke out on the 14th floor of an apartment in Changwon, Gyeongnam Province, and was extinguished after 50 minutes.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



