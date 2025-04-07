News 9

Korean student attacked in Taiwan

[Anchor]

A Korean student was suddenly attacked with a weapon in a busy area of Taiwan.

The moment of the attack by a man in his 30s, who was heavily intoxicated, was captured on CCTV.

Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

In the bustling area of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, a man pulls out a weapon from his vehicle and starts running wildly.

The person attacked by this man was Shin, a Korean student studying in Taiwan.

Shin was assaulted while returning to the dormitory with friends.

[Shin OO/Victim Student: "A man suddenly stabbed me with a weapon right between my right waist and side from behind and ran away."]

The suspect, 39-year-old Zhou, fled in his vehicle immediately after the crime but was caught by the police within 30 minutes.

The police revealed that the suspect was heavily intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.095% at the time of the crime and had multiple prior offenses.

During police questioning, the suspect stated that he committed the crime because he thought Shin and his group were "staring at him."

However, CCTV footage revealed that the suspect was several meters away from the victim on the opposite side of the road.

[Lu Yu-cheng/Head of Taiwan Ximending Police Station: "The suspect had an argument with a foreign male and returned to his vehicle to get a weapon and attacked the foreign male."]

Local police have referred Zhou to the prosecution for 'attempted murder' and 'public endangerment.'

Many Taiwanese expressed their condolences on social media, saying "I'm sorry on behalf of the suspect" in response to the news of Shin's attack.

Ximending in Taiwan is one of the popular tourist destinations.

Taiwanese authorities are working to strengthen security and contain the fallout from this incident.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing for KBS News.

