Spring blooms draw crowds

[Anchor]



It was a pleasant day with colorful spring flowers coming into clear view.



Starting tomorrow (Apr. 7), you will need to dress more lightly.



Our meteorologist Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



Preparations for the spring flower festival are in full swing at Yeouiseo-ro.



The roads, dyed in pink and yellow, are bustling with citizens out for a spring outing.



[Kwon Gi-yeol/Seoul: "Yesterday it rained a bit and was chilly, but today it seems like there’s no fine dust, and the weather is very clear and nice."]



["The weather is nice."]



In front of the fully bloomed flowers, citizens pose for photos, capturing memories one by one.



[Yang Sun-hwa/Gyeonggi Province: "Seeing other people taking pictures and enjoying themselves makes me feel like spring is really coming, and it makes me very happy."]



With family and friends, the rare outing to see the flowers brings smiles to their faces.



["So pretty~"]



[Lee Eun-sil/Seoul; Park Myung-gu/Incheon: "I didn’t expect so many flowers to bloom, but seeing them all here is so beautiful and nice. (The weather is also very warm, and the sunshine is just great.)"]



Today (Apr. 6), the daytime temperature rose to 18.5 degrees Celsius in Daejeon and 15.7 degrees in Seoul, marking the unmistakable onset of spring weather.



Tomorrow, temperatures will rise even more than today.



The midday temperature in Seoul will be 20 degrees, and in Daegu, it will reach 24 degrees, with nationwide temperatures ranging from 16 to 24 degrees.



The warmer weather compared to previous years is expected to continue throughout this week.



[Lee Jeong-mi/Chief Forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration: "For the time being, morning temperatures will be similar to the average, but daytime temperatures will be about 2 to 5 degrees higher than average, leading to a temperature difference of more than 15 degrees between day and night, so please take care of your health."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that strong winds will blow in eastern regions such as Gangwon and Yeongnam, urging special attention to fire management.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



