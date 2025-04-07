Perceived inflation remains high

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Even a simple meal like a hamburger is no longer an easy fast food option.



The news of a price increase after 10 months is concerning, and the issue doesn't end with hamburgers.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the details.



[Report]



A pack of ham, which is often chosen for its convenience, now costs over 5,500 won, and frozen dumplings that used to be enjoyed as a meal have also surpassed 10,000 won.



[Lee Jeong-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I usually buy about five processed foods to prepare for emergencies. These days, I bought only a little, but it ended up costing over 100,000 won."]



Last month, the inflation rate for processed foods was 3.6%.



This is the highest increase since December of the year before last, surpassing the overall inflation rate.



The impact comes from major food companies that have recently raised prices on items like ham, ramen, frozen dumplings, snacks, and beer.



McDonald's has raised the price of its signature Big Mac set once again after 10 months.



[Yoo Kyung-hwan/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think I enjoyed it without burden back then. In the past, I would eat it two or three times a week, but now I only eat it once a week."]



Price increases are also being reported from fast food franchises like Lotteria, Baskin-Robbins, and Subway.



Dining out prices have risen by over 3% for two consecutive months.



Looking at the last 10 years, the inflation rate for food has exceeded 41%, reaching double the overall inflation rate.



As those with lower incomes spend a larger proportion of their budget on food, they inevitably feel a significant increase in the cost of living.



[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies at Inha University: "Even if we say prices have gone up by 200 or 300 won, consumers feel that prices have risen significantly because they are buying various items."]



The food and dining industry cites the burden of rising import raw material prices due to exchange rate increases as a reason for the price hikes.



Last month's wildfires in the Yeongnam region are also expected to impact the prices of some agricultural products.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!