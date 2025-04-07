Anti-Trump protests across the U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Americans held up signs against President Trump.



As you saw, they said "Hands Off."



In response to the unilateral tariff policy, Americans have taken a stand.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



["HANDS OFF~ USA USA~"]



A large crowd gathered in the heart of Washington, D.C.



["This is the face of democracy!"]



On the first day of the 10% tariff imposed on all products entering the U.S.,



over 500,000 people poured into the streets across the country, from New York and Boston in the East to Texas in the South and Los Angeles in the West.



In London, England, and Paris, France, waves of anti-Trump protests also erupted.



Demonstrators criticized President Trump's cuts to federal public officials, budget reductions, and tariff policies, shouting for Trump to "hands off."



[Lindsay Reedle/Demonstrator: "I'm here today to say 'hands off' of our democracy, 'hands off' of our rights, and 'hands off' of our future."]



There are forecasts that if Trump's tariffs continue, the U.S. economic growth rate could decline by 0.3% this year.



[Bruce Kasman/JP Morgan Economic Analyst: "(Tariffs) will slow spending, hit the job market, and again, if we don't change course, I think throw the U.S. into recession as we go through the rest of this year."]



Due to rising prices, not only is the U.S. economy expected to stagnate, but the probability of a global economic recession has increased from 40% to 60%.



Despite the outpouring of anti-Trump protests in 1,200 locations across the U.S., President Trump was reported by U.S. media to be golfing and fundraising in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



