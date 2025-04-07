Finals back to square one

동영상 고정 취소

The women's volleyball team Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks defeated Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders in the fourth match of the championship series, bringing the competition back to square one.



With an explosive performance scoring 38 points, Mega shone brightly, while Kim Yeon-koung returned home to Incheon to prepare for her last dance.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



Jung Kwan Jang's determination to not end the championship match at home in Daejeon was strong.



At the center of this was Megawati, who delivered a megaton-level performance.



With clever plays that targeted the fingertips of the opposing blockers and incredible agility to spike into the empty spots on the opponent's court, Mega was unstoppable.



When the serve aimed directly at the opposing ace Kim Yeon-koung hit its mark, the heat in Chungmu Gymnasium intensified even more.



In the third set, Mega not only made fearless digs but also elevated the atmosphere with crucial back-row attacks during deuce situations.



Even when trailing in the fifth set, Mega activated 'clutch mode,' eventually tying the game, and in the match point situation, she finished the game herself, creating another miracle by defeating Heungkuk Life at home.



[Mega/Jung Kwan Jang: "I feel good physically, and I'm doing my best to work hard. (Kim) Yeon-koung is my idol, but I will fight hard as a competitor like a professional player."]



After a close battle, Jung Kwan Jang has brought the championship series back to square one and is now challenging to reclaim the championship trophy in Incheon after 13 years.



[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "I told the players, 'We do well in the fifth set.' Given the situation, we have to win. Jung Kwan Jang has not lost in the championship series. We will continue that tradition."]



With Jung Kwan Jang's fierce pursuit, the series record is now 2 wins and 2 losses, and Kim Yeon-koung's 'last dance' will meet its final finale in the fifth match on the 8th.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



