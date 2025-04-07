Lee Ye-won wins KLPGA opener

동영상 고정 취소

Known for her mental toughness, Lee Ye-won has claimed victory at the KLPGA Tour's domestic season opener with an eagle on the 18th hole.



Lee Ye-won was in a tight competition with Hong Jung-min, both at 10 under par until the 17th hole.



On the par 5 18th hole, Hong Jung-min's third approach shot made a perfect hook line and rolled towards the hole cup, stopping just before becoming an eagle.



In contrast, Lee Ye-won's 8-meter eagle putt dropped straight into the hole cup, ending the contest.



With a final total of 12 under par, Lee Ye-won won the Doosan Construction Weave Championship, marking her 7th career victory.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!