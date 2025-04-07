What happened to shadow tax cuts?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Did you know that when you go to the theater to watch a movie, you are paying a fee equivalent to 3% of the ticket price?



This fee, largely hidden from the public, is referred to as a shadow tax.



The government promised to significantly reduce it a year ago.



Is that promise being kept?



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa looked into it.



[Report]



These days, the weekday movie ticket price is at least 14,000 won.



Out of this, 420 won, or 3%, is a fee for the development of the film industry, which was abolished on January 1 of this year.



According to the government's plan, ticket prices should have decreased by that amount.



[Oh Soo-min/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "(I looked for discount coupons) but it didn't work. I hope the price goes down."]



The theaters did not lower their prices, citing deficits as the reason.



As a result, support for independent films has been stifled, and the backlash from the film industry has grown.



Ultimately, it was reinstated on February 26.



The burden on the public remains the same, while the system has been inconsistent.



[Kim Sang-woo/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I don't think I really felt the abolition of the burden fee, so I wasn't even aware that there was such an issue."]



0.8% of the apartment sale price is the school site burden fee.



The government promised to abolish it.



This reconstruction apartment in Songpa, Seoul could have reduced the sale price by about 500,000 won per 3.3 square meters, but the National Assembly changed it to only a 50% reduction starting in June.



[Yoo Dong-seon/Reconstruction Association Chair: "If it had been zero, it would have been a huge help for us. Several hundred thousand won (Per 3.3㎡) is an enormous amount of money."]



A year ago, the government announced the abolition of 18 out of 91 total burden fees and the reduction of 14.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Mar. 27, 2024: "We will abolish 18 burden fees. We will definitely reduce the burden on the people."]



While the 12 reductions that only required amending the enforcement decree have been implemented, only 5 of the abolitions that require changing the law have been achieved.



Most of the proposals were blocked due to opposition from the opposition parties, who argued that the annual burden fee revenue would decrease by about 2 trillion won, increasing the burden on local governments to fill that gap.



[Woo Seok-jin/Professor of Economics, Myongji University: "Because it was unilaterally pushed forward without persuading the opposition parties through a discussion process, based on a single statement from the president..."]



Discussions regarding burden fees have disappeared from the National Assembly.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



