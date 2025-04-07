KBO hits 1 million fans

News 9

[Anchor]

Despite the tragic death of a spectator last month, professional baseball has surpassed 1 million spectators in the fewest games ever, reaching this milestone in just 60 games.

LG Twins maintained its lead with 10 wins, and Doosan Bears' manager Lee Seung-yup received his first ejection of the season for protesting a video review.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Announcements indicating a sell-out began two hours before the game.

[“Thanks to the support of our fans, all seats are sold out.”]

Fans filled five stadiums nationwide, allowing professional baseball to exceed 1 million spectators in the fewest games ever.

At Jamsil Home, LG Twins faced KIA Tigers and started shaking the opposing pitcher from the second inning.

Hong Chang-ki hit a timely single after properly targeting a fastball during a bases-loaded opportunity, and Park Hae-min used his speed to score after taking advantage of an error by the opponent.

LG, which made a decisive move early on, added another run in the fourth inning when Hong Chang-ki hit a sacrifice fly in a bases-loaded situation, securing a 5-1 victory and solidifying their lead.

[Hong Chang-ki/LG: “Since my teammates created a great opportunity with the bases loaded, I tried to relax and hit. The coach gave me a high five, saying I hit well.”]

Doosan's manager Lee Seung-yup recorded an infamous first of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the score tied at 6-6.

When Lotte Giants' Jeon Jun-woo hit a single, Lee Ho-jun, who was on second base, attempted to score but was tagged out by Doosan's catcher Kim Gi-yeon.

At that moment, Lotte's manager Kim Tae-hyung stormed out of the dugout.

[“We will conduct a video review at Lotte's request.”]

After the video review overturned the call to safe due to interference with the catcher at home plate, manager Lee Seung-yup rushed out.

[Audience: “Ooooh~~”]

[Lee Seung-yup/Doosan Manager: “Yes, yes.”]

According to the rule that mandates automatic ejection for protesting the results of a video review, manager Lee Seung-yup left the dugout, but Doosan won against Lotte by a margin of three runs.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

