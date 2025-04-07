Lee Jung-hoo named game MVP
[Anchor]
Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco Giants showcased an incredible batting performance against Seattle Mariners, achieving his first three-hit game of the season.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.
[Report]
In the second inning, Lee Jung-hoo made a bold fence play to catch a large hit from the opponent, earning applause from pitcher Ray and the home fans.
Fans waving Lee Jung-hoo support t-shirts distributed by the San Francisco team were also noticeable, and in the bottom of the fourth inning, he powerfully pulled an outside pitch for a double that went down the right field line.
He then successfully stole third base, and when Chapman hit a timely single, he made it home.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Lee Jung-hoo recorded his second extra-base hit of the game.
He capitalized on a mistake pitch from Miller, sending a ball that split the outfield, which went over the fence for a confirmed double.
Starting with Lee Jung-hoo's hit, San Francisco added two more runs in the sixth inning, gaining momentum.
When Lee Jung-hoo stepped up to bat again in the seventh inning, the home fans gave him a warm cheer.
["Jung-hoo LEE! Jung-hoo LEE!"]
Living up to the fans' expectations, Lee Jung-hoo hit a fastball at 154 km/h, completing his first three-hit game of the season.
The stadium echoed with cheers from his Kiwoom days, and San Francisco enjoyed a six-game winning streak.
Lee Jung-hoo raised his season batting average to .321 and was named the game's Most Valuable Player by MLB.com.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "Oracle Park is a difficult place to defend, but I just want to work hard and show a good performance."]
Currently showcasing peak batting form, Lee Jung-hoo will challenge for a seven-game hitting streak in tomorrow's game against Seattle.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
