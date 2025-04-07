News Today

[News Today] Referendum for Constitutional reform

[LEAD]
Following the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, the decision for an early presidential election is set. With National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik making a formal proposal, constitutional reform discussions have now kicked off. He's pushing for a major overhaul of the power structure, calling for a national referendum on amendment and the presidential election to be held simultaneously.

[REPORT]
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed a constitutional reform centering on the reorganization of power structure.

Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
The public demands an end to extreme political conflict by reforming the imperial presidency and winner-takes-all system.

He stressed that now is the time to amend the Constitution because discussing this issue could cause disruptions in state affairs early on in the term and it could lose traction at the end of the term due to the lame duck phenomenon.

He called for a national referendum on amendment and a presidential election to be held simultaneously.

To that end, he called for revising the Referendum Act and forming a constitutional reform committee, saying he had reached a consensus with party leaders.

Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
We shared our opinions about amendment and came to make such proposals.

The political circle showed different reactions to the Speaker's proposal.

The People Power Party said they would join the move to amend the Constitution and participate in the committee to propose amendment plans.

The party's presidential hopefuls also agreed that amendment is necessary.

The Progressive Party and other smaller parties welcomed the proposal.

Speaking at a party leadership meeting on Monday, DP chief Lee Jae-myung said the insurrection issue should not be covered up by constitutional reform. While he acknowledged the need for amendment, he stressed that ending the insurrection must come first.

But the DP presidential candidates not close to Lee Jae-myung said they expect to open a new 7th Republic together with the people.

