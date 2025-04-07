[News Today] Referendum for Constitutional reform
입력 2025.04.07 (15:49) 수정 2025.04.07 (15:50)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Following the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, the decision for an early presidential election is set. With National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik making a formal proposal, constitutional reform discussions have now kicked off. He's pushing for a major overhaul of the power structure, calling for a national referendum on amendment and the presidential election to be held simultaneously.
[REPORT]
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed a constitutional reform centering on the reorganization of power structure.
Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
The public demands an end to extreme political conflict by reforming the imperial presidency and winner-takes-all system.
He stressed that now is the time to amend the Constitution because discussing this issue could cause disruptions in state affairs early on in the term and it could lose traction at the end of the term due to the lame duck phenomenon.
He called for a national referendum on amendment and a presidential election to be held simultaneously.
To that end, he called for revising the Referendum Act and forming a constitutional reform committee, saying he had reached a consensus with party leaders.
Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
We shared our opinions about amendment and came to make such proposals.
The political circle showed different reactions to the Speaker's proposal.
The People Power Party said they would join the move to amend the Constitution and participate in the committee to propose amendment plans.
The party's presidential hopefuls also agreed that amendment is necessary.
The Progressive Party and other smaller parties welcomed the proposal.
Speaking at a party leadership meeting on Monday, DP chief Lee Jae-myung said the insurrection issue should not be covered up by constitutional reform. While he acknowledged the need for amendment, he stressed that ending the insurrection must come first.
But the DP presidential candidates not close to Lee Jae-myung said they expect to open a new 7th Republic together with the people.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Referendum for Constitutional reform
-
- 입력 2025-04-07 15:49:14
- 수정2025-04-07 15:50:15
[LEAD]
Following the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, the decision for an early presidential election is set. With National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik making a formal proposal, constitutional reform discussions have now kicked off. He's pushing for a major overhaul of the power structure, calling for a national referendum on amendment and the presidential election to be held simultaneously.
[REPORT]
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed a constitutional reform centering on the reorganization of power structure.
Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
The public demands an end to extreme political conflict by reforming the imperial presidency and winner-takes-all system.
He stressed that now is the time to amend the Constitution because discussing this issue could cause disruptions in state affairs early on in the term and it could lose traction at the end of the term due to the lame duck phenomenon.
He called for a national referendum on amendment and a presidential election to be held simultaneously.
To that end, he called for revising the Referendum Act and forming a constitutional reform committee, saying he had reached a consensus with party leaders.
Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly Speaker
We shared our opinions about amendment and came to make such proposals.
The political circle showed different reactions to the Speaker's proposal.
The People Power Party said they would join the move to amend the Constitution and participate in the committee to propose amendment plans.
The party's presidential hopefuls also agreed that amendment is necessary.
The Progressive Party and other smaller parties welcomed the proposal.
Speaking at a party leadership meeting on Monday, DP chief Lee Jae-myung said the insurrection issue should not be covered up by constitutional reform. While he acknowledged the need for amendment, he stressed that ending the insurrection must come first.
But the DP presidential candidates not close to Lee Jae-myung said they expect to open a new 7th Republic together with the people.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.