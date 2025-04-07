[News Today] No message accepting court ruling

[LEAD]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has not yet acknowledged the Constitutional Court's decision. He's sent messages of appreciation to his supporters only. He's soon expected to leave the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, next move will likely be to his private residence later this week.



[REPORT]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been staying in the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, for four days since he was dismissed last Friday.



He delivered a message of appreciation to an anti-impeachment organization formed by his supporters who call themselves a public defense team for Yoon.



He said in the message that the organization fought to defend freedom and sovereignty of the nation and would go down in its great history.



He also said that he became tearful over their ardent patriotism and will always stand by them despite his dismissal.



This is the second message he issued since his removal from presidency.



However, there were no expressions showing his acceptance of the Constitutional Court's decision.



Yoon is expected to move to his private residence in Seocho-dong, Seoul, later this week.



As Yoon's private residence is housed in an apartment building, his security team plans to guard him in a manner that minimizes inconveniences for other residents.



Usually, some 60 security officials are mobilized for a former president.



Having spent the weekend with no official schedule, the nation's top office held a meeting of presidential aides on Monday and is operating to assist Acting President Han Duck-soo.