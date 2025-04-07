[News Today] Impact on Yoon’s criminal trial
[LEAD]
Former President Yoon's impeachment trial may be over, but his legal battles are far from done. His criminal trial on charges of insurrection now begins. The Constitutional Court has mostly confirmed the allegations tied to 'undermining the constitutional order.' Next up, we take a look at what kind of influence this can have on his criminal proceedings.
[REPORT]
Under the Criminal Act, “undermining the constitutional order,” which defines insurrection, means obstructing the functions of constitutional institutions through force or coercion.
The verdict into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment says multiple times that he "damaged and impeded the authority of constitutional organs such as the National Assembly" and "violated the National Election Commission's independence guaranteed by the Constitution."
Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court (April 4)
The defendant declared martial law to break the standoff with parliament and used military and police to block its constitutional powers.
The Constitutional Court has recognized most of the riot allegations stated by the prosecutors in Yoon's indictment, such as the deployment of military and police troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission as well as attempts to arrest major politicians.
Pundits say the impeachment ruling will likely have a profound impact on whether the accusations of subversion of the constitution and riot will be recognized as elements of insurrection at Yoon's upcoming criminal trial.
Prof. Lee Heon-hwan / Ajou University
With most of the allegations largely recognized, the judge will now decide if
that constitutes insurrection under the Criminal Act. It would be very difficult to deny insurrection.
However, Yoon's side asserts that prosecutors and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have no authority to investigate insurrection charges.
