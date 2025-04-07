News Today

"Sovereignty lies with people of Korea"

[LEAD]
Included in the five-page conclusion of the Constitutional Court's verdict on former President Yoon Suk Yeol, were detailed workings of democracy as prescribed by the Constitution. It stressed social unity and the restoration of the constitutional order.

[REPORT]
The Republic of Korea shall be a democratic republic.

The conclusion of the Constitutional Court's verdict on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment began with Clause 1 of Article 1 of the Constitution.

The five-page conclusion ended with the expression "people of Korea," which is the sole subject in the entire text of the Constitution.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court (April 4)
He abandoned his responsibility to safeguard the Constitution, gravely betrayed
the trust of people of Korea, who hold sovereignty of this democratic republic.

This 3,800-word conclusion was the part Constitutional Court justices painstakingly deliberated.

With a consensus on the need to deliver a message stressing social unity and the restoration of the constitutional order, the justices repeatedly revised and supplemented the conclusion untill the very last minute.

Not stopping at denouncing the damage Yoon's emergency martial law inflicted on the nation's democracy, they went so far as to directly present alternatives the president could opt for instead of declaring martial law.

The justices pointed out that there were five chances for the president, such as the 22nd general elections held last year and a constitutional amendment as well as a referendum, a government legislative bill and a suit seeking the dissolution of political parties.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court (April 4)
The accused has the chance to persuade the people, take the political initiative
in the general election, which was held two years after he took office.

The Constitutional Court highlighted that democracy involves a system to help overcome conflict and resolve tensions.

It then criticized Yoon for threatening such a self-correcting process by declaring martial law.

The court delivered a unanimous ruling 111 days after the parliamentary impeachment motion was passed.

Some analysts believe the court had used the time to formulate the logic for promoting social unity and bringing the people together.

