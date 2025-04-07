News Today

[News Today] Fire helicopter crash kills pilot

[LEAD]
A pilot in his seventies died yesterday when his helicopter, leased by a local government and significantly aged, crashed during a wildfire operation in Daegu. This incident marks the second crash within just over ten days. The first occurred at a wildfire site in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, involving another aged helicopter.

[REPORT]
White smoke is spotted from the mountain next to a road.

Helicopters with water buckets fly back and forth nonstop, urgently dropping water.

A fire erupted in a mountain near a reservoir in Daegu on Sunday afternoon and five helicopters were deployed to the scene.

Kim Hyeon-ji / Witness
On my way back from a walk, I saw many helicopters flying. I kept watching, worried they could fly in such strong winds.

The main fire was extinguished about an hour and 20 minutes later, but a helicopter crashed during the process, killing one pilot in his 70s.

Witnesses say the helicopter heading toward the fire suddenly stopped and crashed when its rear propellers struck a greenhouse.

Kim Yeong-ho / Witness
The helicopter should have flown upward after filling up with water, but it kept
coming down. Then it stopped right here and then plunged.

The late pilot was experienced with a career spanning nearly four decades.

The 44-year-old helicopter was a Bell Helicopter model leased by the Dong-gu District Office of Daegu.

The latest accident followed the fatal helicopter crash in Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province on March 26th. The transport ministry and police have launched an investigation into the cause.

