[News Today] Korean student stabbed in Taiwan

[LEAD]

A violent incident occurred in a popular Taiwanese district frequented by Korean tourists, where a studying Korean student was suddenly attacked with a knife. The perpetrator, heavily intoxicated, claimed the student and his friends were staring at him, which he said triggered the unprovoked attack.



[REPORT]

A man in downtown Taipei, Taiwan takes out a knife out of his car and starts running.



He stabbed a Korean student surnamed Shin who is studying in Taiwan.



Shin was walking with his friends to his dormitory when the incident occurred.



Shin ○○ / Student stabbed in Taiwan

A man suddenly stabbed me between my back and right waist with a knife and fled.



The suspect is a 39-year-old man surnamed Chou. Right after the attack, he fled the scene in his car but was caught by police half an hour later.



Police say the suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time, with his blood alcohol level reaching 0.095%, and that he has multiple criminal records.



He told police he committed the crime because he thought Shin and his friends were staring at him.



However, security camera footage has revealed that the suspect was on the other side of the road several meters away from the victim.



The local police have referred Chou to prosecutors on charges of "attempted murder" and "endagering public safety."



Many Taiwanese people have posted messages for Shin via social media and apologized on behalf of Taiwan.