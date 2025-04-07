[News Today] Korean student stabbed in Taiwan
입력 2025.04.07 (15:51) 수정 2025.04.07 (15:51)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A violent incident occurred in a popular Taiwanese district frequented by Korean tourists, where a studying Korean student was suddenly attacked with a knife. The perpetrator, heavily intoxicated, claimed the student and his friends were staring at him, which he said triggered the unprovoked attack.
[REPORT]
A man in downtown Taipei, Taiwan takes out a knife out of his car and starts running.
He stabbed a Korean student surnamed Shin who is studying in Taiwan.
Shin was walking with his friends to his dormitory when the incident occurred.
Shin ○○ / Student stabbed in Taiwan
A man suddenly stabbed me between my back and right waist with a knife and fled.
The suspect is a 39-year-old man surnamed Chou. Right after the attack, he fled the scene in his car but was caught by police half an hour later.
Police say the suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time, with his blood alcohol level reaching 0.095%, and that he has multiple criminal records.
He told police he committed the crime because he thought Shin and his friends were staring at him.
However, security camera footage has revealed that the suspect was on the other side of the road several meters away from the victim.
The local police have referred Chou to prosecutors on charges of "attempted murder" and "endagering public safety."
Many Taiwanese people have posted messages for Shin via social media and apologized on behalf of Taiwan.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Korean student stabbed in Taiwan
-
- 입력 2025-04-07 15:51:17
- 수정2025-04-07 15:51:54
[LEAD]
A violent incident occurred in a popular Taiwanese district frequented by Korean tourists, where a studying Korean student was suddenly attacked with a knife. The perpetrator, heavily intoxicated, claimed the student and his friends were staring at him, which he said triggered the unprovoked attack.
[REPORT]
A man in downtown Taipei, Taiwan takes out a knife out of his car and starts running.
He stabbed a Korean student surnamed Shin who is studying in Taiwan.
Shin was walking with his friends to his dormitory when the incident occurred.
Shin ○○ / Student stabbed in Taiwan
A man suddenly stabbed me between my back and right waist with a knife and fled.
The suspect is a 39-year-old man surnamed Chou. Right after the attack, he fled the scene in his car but was caught by police half an hour later.
Police say the suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time, with his blood alcohol level reaching 0.095%, and that he has multiple criminal records.
He told police he committed the crime because he thought Shin and his friends were staring at him.
However, security camera footage has revealed that the suspect was on the other side of the road several meters away from the victim.
The local police have referred Chou to prosecutors on charges of "attempted murder" and "endagering public safety."
Many Taiwanese people have posted messages for Shin via social media and apologized on behalf of Taiwan.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.