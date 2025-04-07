[News Today] Food related prices rising



The price of hamburgers has risen for the first time in ten months. Food prices have been rising, not only dining out costs but also processed foods as well.





A canned ham now costs 5,500 won or nearly four U.S. dollars.



Frozen dumplings enjoyed as a simple, affordable meal is priced at over 10,000 won or almost seven dollars.



Lee Jeong-jin / Seoul resident

I buy about five processed foods for emergencies. These days, however, even a few of them cost over 100,000 won (USD 68.00).



Last month, the prices of processed foods rose 3.6%.



This is the largest price jump since December of 2023...



Exceeding the overall inflation rate.



Such a huge increase was spurred by major food companies which recently raised

the prices of ham, frozen dumplings, snacks, beer and ramyeon or instant noodles.



McDonald's bumped up the price of its signature Big Mac meal for the second time in ten months.



Yu Gyeong-hwan / Seoul resident

I used to enjoy it often for the price. I used to have it 2 or 3 times a week, but now, only once a week.



Fast food franchises such as Lotteria, Baskin Robbins and Subway have also spiked their prices.



The cost of dining out has risen more than 3% for two straight months.



The inflation rate of groceries over the past ten years registered over 41%, double the overall inflation rate.



People can't help feeling they spend way more on food since low-income groups tend to spend large portions of their income on groceries.



Prof. Lee Eun-hee / Inha University

Although prices are up by 200 or 300 won, consumers buy several items, causing them to feel that pinch of the price hike.



The food and restaurant industries blame the price hikes on the higher costs of imported raw ingredients driven by the high won-dollar exchange rate.



Last month's devastating wildfires in the southeastern areas of Korea could also jack up the prices of some agricultural products.