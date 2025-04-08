News 9

KOSPI falls 5% amid U.S. tariff shock

입력 2025.04.08

[Anchor]

The tariff storm from the United States has once again hit the financial markets.

It was a Black Monday, with fear rapidly spreading.

The KOSPI and KOSDAQ plummeted by more than 5%, and the won-dollar exchange rate surged by 33 won.

The first news comes from Song Su-jin.

[Report]

The KOSPI broke below the 2,400 mark as soon as the market opened.

Starting in the 2,350 range, it widened its decline.

From 9:12 AM, a 'sidecar' was activated to halt sell orders for five minutes, but it could not reverse the sharp drop.

SK Hynix and Hanwha Aerospace fell by nearly 10%, and Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor also dropped by a similar extent as the KOSPI index.

The closing price was 2,328 points.

This is a drop of 137 points, over 5.5% from last Friday.

This is the second-largest drop in history, following a 234-point drop on August 5 of last year.

Both last August and today (Apr. 7) are Mondays.

It marks a repeat of 'Black Monday' after eight months.

The KOSDAQ also plummeted by 5.2%.

Despite the recent consecutive drops in the U.S. stock market, the KOSDAQ had been relatively resilient, but that trend has now sharply frozen.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Research Institute: "The New York stock market closed early Saturday morning. As our market opens on Monday, it is now being affected. If the New York stock market drops significantly again tonight, there will be no (upward) market."]

Foreign investors sold a net 2.9 trillion won, marking the fifth-largest net sell-off in history.

The so-called 'fear index,' the V-KOSPI index.

It surged by 65% in one day, entering the 'panic' zone.

The value of the won also fluctuated as much as the stock prices.

On April 4, the day of the impeachment ruling, it dropped to 1,434 won per dollar, but today it rose to 1,467 won, an increase of 33 won.

The daily fluctuation was the largest since March 2020.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

