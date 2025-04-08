News 9

Trump dismisses market crash

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

[Anchor]

The stock market crash is not just our story.

In Asia, the main target of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs, there is not a single country where the stock market is in the green.

The Japanese Nikkei index plummeted by 7.83%.

This is the third largest drop in history.

In China, which was hit with a 34% reciprocal tariff, the Shanghai index fell by 7%, and the Hong Kong Hang Seng index dropped by over 13%.

Taiwan also saw a drop close to 10%, truly a 'major crash.'

Europe, where the markets are still open, is also in shock.

Germany started off with a drop of over 10%, and the UK is fluctuating around a 6% drop.

Tonight (4.7), a major crash is also predicted for the U.S. stock market.

The fear of a 'Black Monday' is sweeping in.

Yet, President Trump seems unfazed, or perhaps is just pretending to be, responding that this was expected.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo has the story.

[Report]

[“Hands off!”]

The day after nationwide protests, President Trump boldly posted a golf video on social media.

He stated that the stock market crash was expected and that there is nothing to worry about.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I think your question is so stupid. I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."

He insisted that the only cure for the U.S. trade deficit is tariffs, showing no signs of backing down from his tariff strategy.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We will be taking in more than a trillion dollars over a short period of time with the tariffs.”]

Trump also emphasized that he is reporting a $1 trillion deficit with China and will not negotiate until this is resolved.

China will impose a reciprocal tariff of 34% on U.S. products starting Thursday.

The Trump administration has stated that the additional tariffs planned for each country starting two days later will not be postponed.

He mentioned that requests for negotiations from various countries are pouring in, and that the market turmoil is short-term, asserting there is no reason to consider a recession.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/U.S. NBC News: "Who knows how the market is going to react in a day, in a week. What we are looking at is building the long-term economic fundamentals for prosperity."]

However, major U.S. media and Wall Street are warning that a 'economic nuclear war' could occur due to tariffs.

Amid concerns over stock market crashes and rising prices, there is a growing sense of crisis within the U.S. Republican Party ahead of next year's midterm elections.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

양민효
양민효 기자

공지·정정

