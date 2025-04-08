Election set for June 3

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, the date for the presidential election has effectively been set for June 3.



Tomorrow (4.8), the date will be confirmed and announced at the Cabinet meeting, and this day will be designated as a temporary holiday.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The government has tentatively decided on June 3 as the date for the 21st presidential election.



The election must be held within 60 days after the presidential impeachment, and June 3 is the 60th day.



It seems that the government has determined that it is preferable to delay the election as much as possible to ensure sufficient voting rights and secure time for election preparations.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Apr. 4: "To ensure that the election to select a new president can be conducted fairly and transparently...."]



Acting President Han Duck-soo will confirm and announce the election date after deliberation at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.



The election day is expected to be designated as a temporary holiday.



If the presidential election is held on June 3, candidate registration will take place over two days from May 10 to 11, and the official election campaign will run from May 12 until the day before the election on June 2.



Early voting will take place over two days on May 29 and 30, five days before the election.



The National Election Commission has also begun practical preparations for the presidential election.



Rho Tae-ak, the chairman of the commission, stated, "We will manage this election fairly and transparently to put an end to the allegations of electoral fraud that have been raised so far."



In addition to the existing practice of publicly displaying the ballot boxes and early voting storage locations with 24-hour CCTV, a "Fair Election Observation Group" will be established to observe the early voting and vote counting processes.



To aid understanding of the voting and counting procedures, a public demonstration will also be held on Apr. 10.



The Board of Audit and Inspection has also begun a special inspection of public office discipline violations, including political neutrality obligations, ahead of the early election.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!