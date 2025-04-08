News 9

Election set for June 3

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, the date for the presidential election has effectively been set for June 3.

Tomorrow (4.8), the date will be confirmed and announced at the Cabinet meeting, and this day will be designated as a temporary holiday.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

The government has tentatively decided on June 3 as the date for the 21st presidential election.

The election must be held within 60 days after the presidential impeachment, and June 3 is the 60th day.

It seems that the government has determined that it is preferable to delay the election as much as possible to ensure sufficient voting rights and secure time for election preparations.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Apr. 4: "To ensure that the election to select a new president can be conducted fairly and transparently...."]

Acting President Han Duck-soo will confirm and announce the election date after deliberation at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.

The election day is expected to be designated as a temporary holiday.

If the presidential election is held on June 3, candidate registration will take place over two days from May 10 to 11, and the official election campaign will run from May 12 until the day before the election on June 2.

Early voting will take place over two days on May 29 and 30, five days before the election.

The National Election Commission has also begun practical preparations for the presidential election.

Rho Tae-ak, the chairman of the commission, stated, "We will manage this election fairly and transparently to put an end to the allegations of electoral fraud that have been raised so far."

In addition to the existing practice of publicly displaying the ballot boxes and early voting storage locations with 24-hour CCTV, a "Fair Election Observation Group" will be established to observe the early voting and vote counting processes.

To aid understanding of the voting and counting procedures, a public demonstration will also be held on Apr. 10.

The Board of Audit and Inspection has also begun a special inspection of public office discipline violations, including political neutrality obligations, ahead of the early election.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Election set for June 3
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:03:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, the date for the presidential election has effectively been set for June 3.

Tomorrow (4.8), the date will be confirmed and announced at the Cabinet meeting, and this day will be designated as a temporary holiday.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

The government has tentatively decided on June 3 as the date for the 21st presidential election.

The election must be held within 60 days after the presidential impeachment, and June 3 is the 60th day.

It seems that the government has determined that it is preferable to delay the election as much as possible to ensure sufficient voting rights and secure time for election preparations.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/Apr. 4: "To ensure that the election to select a new president can be conducted fairly and transparently...."]

Acting President Han Duck-soo will confirm and announce the election date after deliberation at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting.

The election day is expected to be designated as a temporary holiday.

If the presidential election is held on June 3, candidate registration will take place over two days from May 10 to 11, and the official election campaign will run from May 12 until the day before the election on June 2.

Early voting will take place over two days on May 29 and 30, five days before the election.

The National Election Commission has also begun practical preparations for the presidential election.

Rho Tae-ak, the chairman of the commission, stated, "We will manage this election fairly and transparently to put an end to the allegations of electoral fraud that have been raised so far."

In addition to the existing practice of publicly displaying the ballot boxes and early voting storage locations with 24-hour CCTV, a "Fair Election Observation Group" will be established to observe the early voting and vote counting processes.

To aid understanding of the voting and counting procedures, a public demonstration will also be held on Apr. 10.

The Board of Audit and Inspection has also begun a special inspection of public office discipline violations, including political neutrality obligations, ahead of the early election.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.