News 9

Concerns over 0% growth rate

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is beyond imagination, worse than expected, said a senior official from our government regarding the actions of the U.S. government.

There are discussions about the possibility of seeing a growth rate in the 0% range this year.

Whether negotiating with the U.S. or implementing a supplementary budget, the situation is urgent, and the fact that we have to hold a presidential election during this time adds to the anxiety.

Reporter Park Chan has the details.

[Report]

In February, the Bank of Korea projected this year's growth rate to be 1.5%.

At one point, it was estimated at 2.3%, but it has been lowered by 0.8 percentage points, with indications that it could be lowered further.

This is referred to as the 'pessimistic scenario'.

If the U.S. imposes significant tariffs and the counterpart country retaliates with counter-tariffs, a growth rate of 1.4% was predicted.

[Kim Woong/Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea/Feb. 25: "In the case of high tariffs being imposed, the growth rates for this year and next year are estimated to be 0.1 and 0.4 percentage points lower than the baseline (1.5%), respectively."]

There is a growing interpretation that the situation could be even more pessimistic than this 'pessimistic scenario'.

A senior official from the Bank of Korea stated in a call with KBS, "The content of the U.S. tariff announcement is at an unimaginable level, indicating a situation worse than expected."

Considering China's retaliatory tariffs, the uncertainty in the market could deepen further in the future.

Major overseas institutions are also leaning more towards pessimism.

Last month, eight major investment banks projected Korea's growth rate to average 1.4% this year.

JP Morgan estimated it could drop to 0.9%, which is a figure before the 'tariff war' intensified this month.

Negotiations on tariffs with the U.S. and supplementary budgets to stimulate domestic demand are both in a 'golden time' situation for the next month or two.

This coincides exactly with the early presidential election phase.

[Park Hyung-jung/Researcher at Woori Bank: "In terms of exports, the possibility of negative growth this year seems quite high, and the likelihood of the growth rate not reaching 1% is increasing..."]

The first economic report card of the year, the growth rate for the first quarter, will be announced on the 24th of this month.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Concerns over 0% growth rate
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:03:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is beyond imagination, worse than expected, said a senior official from our government regarding the actions of the U.S. government.

There are discussions about the possibility of seeing a growth rate in the 0% range this year.

Whether negotiating with the U.S. or implementing a supplementary budget, the situation is urgent, and the fact that we have to hold a presidential election during this time adds to the anxiety.

Reporter Park Chan has the details.

[Report]

In February, the Bank of Korea projected this year's growth rate to be 1.5%.

At one point, it was estimated at 2.3%, but it has been lowered by 0.8 percentage points, with indications that it could be lowered further.

This is referred to as the 'pessimistic scenario'.

If the U.S. imposes significant tariffs and the counterpart country retaliates with counter-tariffs, a growth rate of 1.4% was predicted.

[Kim Woong/Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea/Feb. 25: "In the case of high tariffs being imposed, the growth rates for this year and next year are estimated to be 0.1 and 0.4 percentage points lower than the baseline (1.5%), respectively."]

There is a growing interpretation that the situation could be even more pessimistic than this 'pessimistic scenario'.

A senior official from the Bank of Korea stated in a call with KBS, "The content of the U.S. tariff announcement is at an unimaginable level, indicating a situation worse than expected."

Considering China's retaliatory tariffs, the uncertainty in the market could deepen further in the future.

Major overseas institutions are also leaning more towards pessimism.

Last month, eight major investment banks projected Korea's growth rate to average 1.4% this year.

JP Morgan estimated it could drop to 0.9%, which is a figure before the 'tariff war' intensified this month.

Negotiations on tariffs with the U.S. and supplementary budgets to stimulate domestic demand are both in a 'golden time' situation for the next month or two.

This coincides exactly with the early presidential election phase.

[Park Hyung-jung/Researcher at Woori Bank: "In terms of exports, the possibility of negative growth this year seems quite high, and the likelihood of the growth rate not reaching 1% is increasing..."]

The first economic report card of the year, the growth rate for the first quarter, will be announced on the 24th of this month.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.