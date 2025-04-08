Concerns over 0% growth rate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is beyond imagination, worse than expected, said a senior official from our government regarding the actions of the U.S. government.



There are discussions about the possibility of seeing a growth rate in the 0% range this year.



Whether negotiating with the U.S. or implementing a supplementary budget, the situation is urgent, and the fact that we have to hold a presidential election during this time adds to the anxiety.



Reporter Park Chan has the details.



[Report]



In February, the Bank of Korea projected this year's growth rate to be 1.5%.



At one point, it was estimated at 2.3%, but it has been lowered by 0.8 percentage points, with indications that it could be lowered further.



This is referred to as the 'pessimistic scenario'.



If the U.S. imposes significant tariffs and the counterpart country retaliates with counter-tariffs, a growth rate of 1.4% was predicted.



[Kim Woong/Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea/Feb. 25: "In the case of high tariffs being imposed, the growth rates for this year and next year are estimated to be 0.1 and 0.4 percentage points lower than the baseline (1.5%), respectively."]



There is a growing interpretation that the situation could be even more pessimistic than this 'pessimistic scenario'.



A senior official from the Bank of Korea stated in a call with KBS, "The content of the U.S. tariff announcement is at an unimaginable level, indicating a situation worse than expected."



Considering China's retaliatory tariffs, the uncertainty in the market could deepen further in the future.



Major overseas institutions are also leaning more towards pessimism.



Last month, eight major investment banks projected Korea's growth rate to average 1.4% this year.



JP Morgan estimated it could drop to 0.9%, which is a figure before the 'tariff war' intensified this month.



Negotiations on tariffs with the U.S. and supplementary budgets to stimulate domestic demand are both in a 'golden time' situation for the next month or two.



This coincides exactly with the early presidential election phase.



[Park Hyung-jung/Researcher at Woori Bank: "In terms of exports, the possibility of negative growth this year seems quite high, and the likelihood of the growth rate not reaching 1% is increasing..."]



The first economic report card of the year, the growth rate for the first quarter, will be announced on the 24th of this month.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



