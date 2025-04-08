News 9

[Exclusive] Plane crash footage

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (4.7) marks exactly 100 days since the tragic accident involving a Jeju Air passenger plane.

Although the investigation into the cause is ongoing, the missing four minutes of black box data continues to hinder progress.

However, KBS has secured footage capturing the last 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the aircraft's flight.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Oh Jung-hyun.

[Report]

The video begins at 9:00:16 AM on the day of the accident.

"Mayday," the captain of Jeju Air flight 2216 declares an emergency, and 1 minute and 20 seconds pass by.

["There was a strange sound… yeah."]

The aircraft is seen circling above the northern skies of Muan Airport.

Suddenly, flames and smoke erupt from the right engine.

["Look, look!"]

Right after the explosion, the aircraft starts to sway.

["Oh, it's falling, it's falling!"]

It rapidly descends towards the ground.

["Wow, that's too low! Oh! Oh!"]

["Hey, hey, hey! Can't go up, can't go up, can't go up!"]

At this point, the altitude is only 52 meters, equivalent to the height of a 17-story apartment building.

The passenger plane then manages to increase its altitude just barely.

["It's going up, it's going up, it's going up!"]

It sharply banks to the right towards the runway.

["Turn it, turn it!"]

In the final turn, the angle of the tilted wing is 37 degrees.

During flight, the tilt of a passenger aircraft typically does not exceed 25 degrees.

["Please, please, please!"]

["The bank is too steep! Oh no! The bank is too steep!"]

The aircraft barely returns to the runway, but the landing gear, the wheels, have not deployed.

["Wheels, wheels, wheels, wheels! Wheels!"]

From the start of the video to the moment of impact, 2 minutes and 40 seconds have passed.

["It's going to go over the (runway)...."]

This footage captures the final moments of Jeju Air Flight 2216 that the black box failed to record.

This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Plane crash footage
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:03:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (4.7) marks exactly 100 days since the tragic accident involving a Jeju Air passenger plane.

Although the investigation into the cause is ongoing, the missing four minutes of black box data continues to hinder progress.

However, KBS has secured footage capturing the last 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the aircraft's flight.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Oh Jung-hyun.

[Report]

The video begins at 9:00:16 AM on the day of the accident.

"Mayday," the captain of Jeju Air flight 2216 declares an emergency, and 1 minute and 20 seconds pass by.

["There was a strange sound… yeah."]

The aircraft is seen circling above the northern skies of Muan Airport.

Suddenly, flames and smoke erupt from the right engine.

["Look, look!"]

Right after the explosion, the aircraft starts to sway.

["Oh, it's falling, it's falling!"]

It rapidly descends towards the ground.

["Wow, that's too low! Oh! Oh!"]

["Hey, hey, hey! Can't go up, can't go up, can't go up!"]

At this point, the altitude is only 52 meters, equivalent to the height of a 17-story apartment building.

The passenger plane then manages to increase its altitude just barely.

["It's going up, it's going up, it's going up!"]

It sharply banks to the right towards the runway.

["Turn it, turn it!"]

In the final turn, the angle of the tilted wing is 37 degrees.

During flight, the tilt of a passenger aircraft typically does not exceed 25 degrees.

["Please, please, please!"]

["The bank is too steep! Oh no! The bank is too steep!"]

The aircraft barely returns to the runway, but the landing gear, the wheels, have not deployed.

["Wheels, wheels, wheels, wheels! Wheels!"]

From the start of the video to the moment of impact, 2 minutes and 40 seconds have passed.

["It's going to go over the (runway)...."]

This footage captures the final moments of Jeju Air Flight 2216 that the black box failed to record.

This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.
오정현
오정현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.