[Exclusive] Plane crash footage

[Anchor]



Today (4.7) marks exactly 100 days since the tragic accident involving a Jeju Air passenger plane.



Although the investigation into the cause is ongoing, the missing four minutes of black box data continues to hinder progress.



However, KBS has secured footage capturing the last 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the aircraft's flight.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Oh Jung-hyun.



[Report]



The video begins at 9:00:16 AM on the day of the accident.



"Mayday," the captain of Jeju Air flight 2216 declares an emergency, and 1 minute and 20 seconds pass by.



["There was a strange sound… yeah."]



The aircraft is seen circling above the northern skies of Muan Airport.



Suddenly, flames and smoke erupt from the right engine.



["Look, look!"]



Right after the explosion, the aircraft starts to sway.



["Oh, it's falling, it's falling!"]



It rapidly descends towards the ground.



["Wow, that's too low! Oh! Oh!"]



["Hey, hey, hey! Can't go up, can't go up, can't go up!"]



At this point, the altitude is only 52 meters, equivalent to the height of a 17-story apartment building.



The passenger plane then manages to increase its altitude just barely.



["It's going up, it's going up, it's going up!"]



It sharply banks to the right towards the runway.



["Turn it, turn it!"]



In the final turn, the angle of the tilted wing is 37 degrees.



During flight, the tilt of a passenger aircraft typically does not exceed 25 degrees.



["Please, please, please!"]



["The bank is too steep! Oh no! The bank is too steep!"]



The aircraft barely returns to the runway, but the landing gear, the wheels, have not deployed.



["Wheels, wheels, wheels, wheels! Wheels!"]



From the start of the video to the moment of impact, 2 minutes and 40 seconds have passed.



["It's going to go over the (runway)...."]



This footage captures the final moments of Jeju Air Flight 2216 that the black box failed to record.



This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.



