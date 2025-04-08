News 9

DP: PPP shouldn’t run a candidate

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party stated that since former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached, the People Power Party should not run a candidate in this presidential election.

The first official move in the presidential election campaign was a meeting to respond to customs policy.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party emphasized that this early presidential election is a by-election.

They pointed out that since the election is being held due to the mistakes of the People Power Party and its 'No. 1 party member' former President Yoon Suk Yeol, they should not run a candidate.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "There is an estimate that it will cost a whopping 494.42 billion won. They should not run a candidate in the presidential election."]

They reiterated that disciplinary actions, such as expelling former President Yoon, should be taken, as failing to do so could lead to grounds for the unconstitutional dissolution of the party.

The Democratic Party, which has focused its efforts on the impeachment of former President Yoon, has shifted its direction towards economic activities in line with the early presidential election phase.

Representative Lee Jae-myung urged that if the government cannot act, the National Assembly should step in, calling for the establishment of a special committee to respond to U.S. customs policy.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Is it because I said it that you don't want to do it? Wasn't it once the ruling party? You still have influence over the government. Then please come up with measures."]

Members of the party's finance committee held a policy meeting, emphasizing that the National Assembly, government, and industry should share roles to respond to mutual tariffs from the U.S.

[Jung Tae-ho/Democratic Party Member: "It seems that South Korea is unable to properly respond to national issues due to the impeachment situation."]

The Democratic Party will continue its economic activities, including listening to opinions from the automotive industry tomorrow (Apr. 8), which is interpreted as an intention to highlight its image as a governing party.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

