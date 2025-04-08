PPP prepares for election

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has officially begun preparations for the presidential election by launching its party election management committee.



They have defined this election as a judgment on the Democratic Party and its leader Lee Jae-myung, emphasizing unity.



This is a report by Park Young-min.



[Report]



The People Power Party has launched its party election management committee and entered the presidential election phase.



Led by Chairman Hwang Woo-yeo, the first committee meeting will be held on the Apr. 9 to discuss the rules for the primary election.



The People Power Party has characterized this presidential election as a judgment election against the Democratic Party and Lee Jae-myung.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The president has been judged legally, but the Democratic Party has not taken any responsibility for the political chaos it created."]



They are also targeting the judicial risks faced by Lee, who is undergoing trials for eight cases.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "If a politician like him becomes president, we might as well rewrite our moral textbooks to say that crime is acceptable if it leads to victory."]



The party also unveiled a policy roadmap for the campaign.



They presented directions for seven pledges, including economy, welfare, and low birth rates, and included exceptions to the 52-hour workweek system.



While leadership continues to work on stabilizing the party after the impeachment crisis, internal debate persists over whether to distance themselves from former President Yoon.



There are opinions suggesting a break with him to appeal to the centrist voters.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I believe that breaking away from the impeached president is inevitable."]



Others argue that doing so would divide the party.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Giving time is a basic courtesy to the president we served."]



The People Power Party emphasized that they will respond strictly to any statements that oppose the party's official position or criticize the presidential candidates, reiterating the importance of unity rather than division.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!