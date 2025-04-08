News 9

Jeju Air crash video analysis

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

[Anchor]

We will take a closer look at the content of this video with reporter Oh Jeong-hyun, who exclusively covered this story.

Reporter Oh, this video is being released for the first time, and it seems quite significant.

[Reporter]

Since the accident last year, mobile phone videos and CCTV footage taken by nearby residents have been released.

Most of these were partial recordings taken just before the accident or only captured certain scenes.

This is the first video that shows how the accident aircraft flew after colliding with a flock of birds until the accident occurred.

In particular, the black box of the accident aircraft stopped recording about 4 minutes and 7 seconds before the collision, so this video could serve as an important clue to understanding the sequence of events leading to the accident.

[Anchor]

It has been reported that the government has secured this video and is currently investigating it.

What specific aspects are they focusing on?

[Reporter]

After securing the video, we analyzed it with experts and various data points, and what we found important is that "at least one engine was operational."

The video captured the aircraft's altitude dropping sharply and then rising again, which experts say is impossible in a powerless gliding state where both engines are off.

If there was no upward thrust, this passenger aircraft, classified as a medium to large aircraft, would have crashed immediately.

Notably, the video clearly captures the sound of the engines.

The investigation team is also conducting a detailed analysis of this sound to confirm the engine's thrust, among other factors.

However, it is said that a final judgment can only be made once a detailed analysis from the engine manufacturer, France's Safran, is available.

If there was even low thrust and the engine was operational, we need to determine why the pilot made a belly landing and why the black box stopped recording.

Additionally, we must investigate why the power supplied to the aircraft was cut off if the engine thrust was still present.

To confirm these facts, we will ultimately have to disassemble the engine.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Oh Jeong-hyun, for the update.

공지·정정

