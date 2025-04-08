Lee Jae-myung to declare bid soon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The movements of potential candidates aiming for the next presidential election are intensifying.



For the first time in the Democratic Party, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan from the non-mainstream faction declared his candidacy for the presidential election today (Apr. 7).



Representative Lee Jae-myung is expected to officially announce his candidacy by resigning from his position as party leader as early as the day after tomorrow (Apr. 9).



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



Representative Lee Jae-myung has not yet made any direct mention of running for president.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I would like to ask when you plan to resign from the party leadership."]



Instead, he is focusing on highlighting the current government's failures, stating that people's livelihoods have become more difficult since the emergency martial law situation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation is really serious. Stock prices are plummeting, and the exchange rate is skyrocketing again. This means that the people are suffering tremendous pain."]



It is expected that after the presidential election date is officially announced tomorrow (Apr. 8), he will resign from his position as party leader and declare his candidacy as early as the day after tomorrow.



He is contemplating the message and format, and it is reported that a policy Q&A format for the candidacy announcement is being considered to emphasize pragmatism.



In the Democratic Party, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan has officially declared his candidacy for the first time.



He emphasized that winning is difficult with the 'Lee Jae-myung-centered' primary.



[Kim Du-kwan/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "If we lack the ability to expand towards the center, we could end up losing to a candidate like Yoon Suk Yeol. Didn't that happen in the last presidential election?"]



He proposed a constitutional amendment for a decentralized four-year term system and autonomy at the level of a federal system as his pledges.



Other non-mainstream candidates are also expected to announce their candidacies soon.



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum are also expected to throw their hats in the ring as early as this week.



Most non-mainstream candidates are demanding the introduction of a 'complete national primary system' that encompasses the entire progressive camp, but the Democratic Party leadership remains negative on this stance.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



