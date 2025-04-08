News 9

Lee Jae-myung to declare bid soon

입력 2025.04.08 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The movements of potential candidates aiming for the next presidential election are intensifying.

For the first time in the Democratic Party, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan from the non-mainstream faction declared his candidacy for the presidential election today (Apr. 7).

Representative Lee Jae-myung is expected to officially announce his candidacy by resigning from his position as party leader as early as the day after tomorrow (Apr. 9).

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung has not yet made any direct mention of running for president.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I would like to ask when you plan to resign from the party leadership."]

Instead, he is focusing on highlighting the current government's failures, stating that people's livelihoods have become more difficult since the emergency martial law situation.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation is really serious. Stock prices are plummeting, and the exchange rate is skyrocketing again. This means that the people are suffering tremendous pain."]

It is expected that after the presidential election date is officially announced tomorrow (Apr. 8), he will resign from his position as party leader and declare his candidacy as early as the day after tomorrow.

He is contemplating the message and format, and it is reported that a policy Q&A format for the candidacy announcement is being considered to emphasize pragmatism.

In the Democratic Party, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan has officially declared his candidacy for the first time.

He emphasized that winning is difficult with the 'Lee Jae-myung-centered' primary.

[Kim Du-kwan/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "If we lack the ability to expand towards the center, we could end up losing to a candidate like Yoon Suk Yeol. Didn't that happen in the last presidential election?"]

He proposed a constitutional amendment for a decentralized four-year term system and autonomy at the level of a federal system as his pledges.

Other non-mainstream candidates are also expected to announce their candidacies soon.

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum are also expected to throw their hats in the ring as early as this week.

Most non-mainstream candidates are demanding the introduction of a 'complete national primary system' that encompasses the entire progressive camp, but the Democratic Party leadership remains negative on this stance.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung to declare bid soon
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:03:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

The movements of potential candidates aiming for the next presidential election are intensifying.

For the first time in the Democratic Party, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan from the non-mainstream faction declared his candidacy for the presidential election today (Apr. 7).

Representative Lee Jae-myung is expected to officially announce his candidacy by resigning from his position as party leader as early as the day after tomorrow (Apr. 9).

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung has not yet made any direct mention of running for president.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I would like to ask when you plan to resign from the party leadership."]

Instead, he is focusing on highlighting the current government's failures, stating that people's livelihoods have become more difficult since the emergency martial law situation.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation is really serious. Stock prices are plummeting, and the exchange rate is skyrocketing again. This means that the people are suffering tremendous pain."]

It is expected that after the presidential election date is officially announced tomorrow (Apr. 8), he will resign from his position as party leader and declare his candidacy as early as the day after tomorrow.

He is contemplating the message and format, and it is reported that a policy Q&A format for the candidacy announcement is being considered to emphasize pragmatism.

In the Democratic Party, former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan has officially declared his candidacy for the first time.

He emphasized that winning is difficult with the 'Lee Jae-myung-centered' primary.

[Kim Du-kwan/Former Democratic Party Lawmaker: "If we lack the ability to expand towards the center, we could end up losing to a candidate like Yoon Suk Yeol. Didn't that happen in the last presidential election?"]

He proposed a constitutional amendment for a decentralized four-year term system and autonomy at the level of a federal system as his pledges.

Other non-mainstream candidates are also expected to announce their candidacies soon.

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum are also expected to throw their hats in the ring as early as this week.

Most non-mainstream candidates are demanding the introduction of a 'complete national primary system' that encompasses the entire progressive camp, but the Democratic Party leadership remains negative on this stance.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.