Teen driver car chase

[Anchor]

A driver who was driving recklessly in downtown Daejeon was caught after a police chase.

Upon apprehension, it was revealed that the driver was a 15-year-old teenager without a license, who had borrowed a vehicle using a friend's driver's license and was performing dangerous stunts with three peers in the car.

Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the details.

[Report]

A white sedan ignores a red light and begins to speed across the center line.

It also passes through a crosswalk where the green light is on.

Despite the police sounding their sirens and issuing multiple stop orders, the driver crosses the center line, makes a left turn, and narrowly weaves between vehicles on the road.

[Cha Young-eun/Police Officer, Daejeon Dongbu Police Station: “It was moving very fast. We told him to stop, but he didn’t. Then he violated several traffic signals and crossed the center line.”]

The reckless driver was identified as a 15-year-old boy, referred to as A, who was driving without a license.

Three peers were also in the car with him.

They fled from the police for about 4 kilometers before being caught on a one-way road near an apartment complex.

During the police investigation, A claimed that his companions had driven most of the time and borrowed the car, but this turned out to be false.

A had used a friend's driver's license to rent the car through a rental app.

He was caught when the rental car company reported him after becoming suspicious when the car was not returned and was still moving.

[Sung Baek-moon/Rental Company Official: "When we checked the GPS, the car was still moving around. (We followed it) and asked if he was the driver, and then he started to run away."]

The police confirmed that A had a history of committing similar crimes and sent him to the prosecution without detention on charges of driving without a license and reckless driving.

Additionally, one of the teenage passengers was also referred to the prosecution for aiding in driving without a license.

This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.

