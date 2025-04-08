Teen driver car chase

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A driver who was driving recklessly in downtown Daejeon was caught after a police chase.



Upon apprehension, it was revealed that the driver was a 15-year-old teenager without a license, who had borrowed a vehicle using a friend's driver's license and was performing dangerous stunts with three peers in the car.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the details.



[Report]



A white sedan ignores a red light and begins to speed across the center line.



It also passes through a crosswalk where the green light is on.



Despite the police sounding their sirens and issuing multiple stop orders, the driver crosses the center line, makes a left turn, and narrowly weaves between vehicles on the road.



[Cha Young-eun/Police Officer, Daejeon Dongbu Police Station: “It was moving very fast. We told him to stop, but he didn’t. Then he violated several traffic signals and crossed the center line.”]



The reckless driver was identified as a 15-year-old boy, referred to as A, who was driving without a license.



Three peers were also in the car with him.



They fled from the police for about 4 kilometers before being caught on a one-way road near an apartment complex.



During the police investigation, A claimed that his companions had driven most of the time and borrowed the car, but this turned out to be false.



A had used a friend's driver's license to rent the car through a rental app.



He was caught when the rental car company reported him after becoming suspicious when the car was not returned and was still moving.



[Sung Baek-moon/Rental Company Official: "When we checked the GPS, the car was still moving around. (We followed it) and asked if he was the driver, and then he started to run away."]



The police confirmed that A had a history of committing similar crimes and sent him to the prosecution without detention on charges of driving without a license and reckless driving.



Additionally, one of the teenage passengers was also referred to the prosecution for aiding in driving without a license.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!