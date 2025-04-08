News 9

Russia resumes strikes

[Anchor]

The front lines between Russia and Ukraine, which had been accelerating discussions on a ceasefire, are once again tense.

Russia has resumed large-scale airstrikes on Ukraine, resulting in nearly 20 deaths, including children.

Ukraine has strongly urged a response from the United States.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

Black smoke is rising from an apartment complex, and children's playgrounds have turned into chaos.

[Valera/Resident of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine: "People and children were passing by there. It seems that those who were in the playground might have died."]

At least 19 people have died here, including 9 children.

Over the weekend, Russia launched more than 30 missiles.

They also dropped around a thousand bombs across Ukraine.

Russian forces fired missiles over the Black Sea as well.

The Black Sea is a region where both countries had tentatively agreed to a partial ceasefire under U.S. mediation, but it has now become a target of attack.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Russia wants to keep the option to attack our cities and ports from the sea."]

Ukraine has strongly urged a response from the United States.

France has also pressured the U.S. to take strong action if Russia refuses peace.

However, the U.S. has indicated that it is still waiting to see Russia's next move.

[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State/Apr. 4: "We will know soon enough in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not."]

The ceasefire discussions, which seemed to be nearing completion, have stalled as Russia has set preconditions such as the lifting of sanctions.

In Europe, there are opinions suggesting that a deadline should be set to pressure Russia.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

