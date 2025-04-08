PPP candidates gear up

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Presidential hopefuls in the People Power Party are accelerating their preparations.



While Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo says he is still deliberating, he appears to be leaning toward a run, and Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo will officially declare his candidacy tomorrow (4.8), while Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is set to follow on Apr. 14.



In addition, many other candidates are being mentioned, which is likely to deepen the party's strategy for a successful primary.



Next, we have reporter Kim Yoo-dae.



[Report]



Minister Kim Moon-soo has consistently received support from conservative circles.



He has been cautious about his candidacy, stating that he is deeply contemplating whether he can handle it, but insiders have conveyed that his candidacy is almost certain.



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "I cannot help but deeply reflect on whether I can truly handle this."]



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo will resign from his mayoral position on Apr. 11 and officially declare his candidacy next week, while Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo is set to hold a launch event in Gwanghwamun, Seoul tomorrow (4.8).



Gyeongbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo has also announced a press conference for his candidacy.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has not yet set a timeline, but there are predictions that his announcement is imminent.



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "(Considering candidacy) doesn't seem to take that long. I am currently in the stage of listening to many people's opinions."]



Former Representative Han Dong-hoon has also set up an office in Yeouido and plans to declare his candidacy by early next week at the latest, while former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min is also actively sending out political messages and weighing his timing.



Today (4.7), former Saenuri Party leader Lee Jung-hyun was the first to declare his candidacy from the People Power Party.



He pledged to push for a 3-year shortened presidential term and constitutional reform, calling for a total reshaping of the conservative party structure.



The participation of lawmakers Kim Ki-hyun, Na Kyung-won, and Yoon Sang-hyun, who were active during the impeachment period, is also being discussed for the primaries.



Additionally, there are nearly 20 potential candidates for the presidential election, including regional leaders.



The party is now facing the challenge of ensuring both a competitive primary and a nomination process that all candidates can accept.



This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



