Parties clash over amendments

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, discussions on constitutional amendments in the political arena are facing difficulties.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung acknowledged the necessity of constitutional amendments but stated that ending the civil unrest is the priority at this time.



The People Power Party urged participation, claiming that constitutional amendments reflect the will of the people.



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who emphasized the need for consensus in the political arena regarding constitutional amendments.



However, the response from the Democratic Party that came just a day later was different.



They acknowledged the necessity of constitutional amendments but insisted that ending the civil unrest is the priority.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We should not attempt to cover up the issue of civil unrest with the issue of constitutional amendments."]



In particular, they clearly rejected Woo's suggestion to restructure the power structure as a key point of the amendments, stating it should be postponed until after the presidential election.



They believe that if it is done during the presidential election, only the inclusion of the spirit of May 18 and strengthening the conditions for martial law would be possible.



[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It should be developed into a pledge and actually implemented within the term when we come to power..."]



On the other hand, the People Power Party reiterated its intention to push for constitutional amendments.



They stated that to overcome the 1987 system, it is necessary to balance the powers of the president and the National Assembly, promising to conduct the presidential election and the constitutional amendment referendum simultaneously.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "We need to organize the system so that the principles of checks and balances can function properly."]



They claimed that constitutional amendments are a national demand, also targeting the Democratic Party and Lee Jae-myung.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Turning the discussion of constitutional amendments into a political offensive and obscuring the essence is to ignore the demands of the times."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party believes that constitutional amendments are realistic during next year's local elections.



Speaker Woo Won-shik suggested that only the parts agreed upon by the parties should be amended and proposed again to push for constitutional amendments in this presidential election.



This is KBS News Lee Yoo-min.



