News 9

Parties clash over amendments

입력 2025.04.08 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, discussions on constitutional amendments in the political arena are facing difficulties.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung acknowledged the necessity of constitutional amendments but stated that ending the civil unrest is the priority at this time.

The People Power Party urged participation, claiming that constitutional amendments reflect the will of the people.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who emphasized the need for consensus in the political arena regarding constitutional amendments.

However, the response from the Democratic Party that came just a day later was different.

They acknowledged the necessity of constitutional amendments but insisted that ending the civil unrest is the priority.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We should not attempt to cover up the issue of civil unrest with the issue of constitutional amendments."]

In particular, they clearly rejected Woo's suggestion to restructure the power structure as a key point of the amendments, stating it should be postponed until after the presidential election.

They believe that if it is done during the presidential election, only the inclusion of the spirit of May 18 and strengthening the conditions for martial law would be possible.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It should be developed into a pledge and actually implemented within the term when we come to power..."]

On the other hand, the People Power Party reiterated its intention to push for constitutional amendments.

They stated that to overcome the 1987 system, it is necessary to balance the powers of the president and the National Assembly, promising to conduct the presidential election and the constitutional amendment referendum simultaneously.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "We need to organize the system so that the principles of checks and balances can function properly."]

They claimed that constitutional amendments are a national demand, also targeting the Democratic Party and Lee Jae-myung.

[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Turning the discussion of constitutional amendments into a political offensive and obscuring the essence is to ignore the demands of the times."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party believes that constitutional amendments are realistic during next year's local elections.

Speaker Woo Won-shik suggested that only the parts agreed upon by the parties should be amended and proposed again to push for constitutional amendments in this presidential election.

This is KBS News Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parties clash over amendments
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:22:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Meanwhile, discussions on constitutional amendments in the political arena are facing difficulties.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung acknowledged the necessity of constitutional amendments but stated that ending the civil unrest is the priority at this time.

The People Power Party urged participation, claiming that constitutional amendments reflect the will of the people.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who emphasized the need for consensus in the political arena regarding constitutional amendments.

However, the response from the Democratic Party that came just a day later was different.

They acknowledged the necessity of constitutional amendments but insisted that ending the civil unrest is the priority.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We should not attempt to cover up the issue of civil unrest with the issue of constitutional amendments."]

In particular, they clearly rejected Woo's suggestion to restructure the power structure as a key point of the amendments, stating it should be postponed until after the presidential election.

They believe that if it is done during the presidential election, only the inclusion of the spirit of May 18 and strengthening the conditions for martial law would be possible.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It should be developed into a pledge and actually implemented within the term when we come to power..."]

On the other hand, the People Power Party reiterated its intention to push for constitutional amendments.

They stated that to overcome the 1987 system, it is necessary to balance the powers of the president and the National Assembly, promising to conduct the presidential election and the constitutional amendment referendum simultaneously.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "We need to organize the system so that the principles of checks and balances can function properly."]

They claimed that constitutional amendments are a national demand, also targeting the Democratic Party and Lee Jae-myung.

[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Turning the discussion of constitutional amendments into a political offensive and obscuring the essence is to ignore the demands of the times."]

The Rebuilding Korea Party believes that constitutional amendments are realistic during next year's local elections.

Speaker Woo Won-shik suggested that only the parts agreed upon by the parties should be amended and proposed again to push for constitutional amendments in this presidential election.

This is KBS News Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.