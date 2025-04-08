News 9

Kim Keon-hee to be summoned

[Anchor]


Prosecutors investigating former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife for alleged interference in party nominations are reportedly coordinating a summons for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

With Yoon now stripped of presidential immunity, expectations are rising that he too will soon face direct questioning.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung reports.

[Report]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, which is investigating allegations that former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife interfered in candidate nominations, is reportedly arranging a date to summon First Lady Kim Keon-hee for questioning.

It has also been confirmed that they notified their intention to summon her shortly after receiving the case from the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office in February.

Kim is expected to be questioned about whether she played a role in nominating candidates for the ruling People Power Party during the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and last year’s general election.

If it is found that the former president and his wife received free polling services from Myung Tae-kyun during the last presidential election and helped with the nominations of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in return, they may have violated the Political Funds Act and the Public Official Election Act.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, then President-elect - Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I just said, ‘Give Kim Young-sun a chance,’ but there’s been so much talk about it in the party."]

[First Lady Kim Keon-hee - Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "The president-elect just called. Anyway, I said don't use his name and just push her through."]

However, it has been confirmed that Kim's side expressed difficulty in attending due to her poor health at the time and the ongoing impeachment trial of former President Yoon.

It is also reported that a formal attorney has not yet been appointed.

The prosecution plans to directly summon Kim to their office for questioning as soon as the schedule is finalized.

Now that Yoon has been removed from office and lost presidential immunity, the prosecution, police, and Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) are expected to accelerate parallel investigations.

The police are investigating allegations of obstruction of the execution of an arrest warrant against former President Yoon, while the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is investigating allegations of 'investigation pressure' related to the death of a Marine.

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

