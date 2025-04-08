News 9

Yoon’s fraud claim dismissed

입력 2025.04.08 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last week, in the ruling on the impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court rejected the claim by former President Yoon's side that he declared emergency martial law to resolve allegations of election fraud.

It also emphasized the importance of the independence of the Election Commission, citing the example of the 'March 15th election fraud' from over 60 years ago.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

One of the justifications for former President Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law was the 'allegations of election fraud.'

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Dec. 12, 2024, National Address: "How can the people trust the election results when the computerized system managing elections, which is the core of democracy, is so flawed?"]

However, the Constitutional Court dismissed the 'election fraud theory' in its ruling, stating that the truth could be revealed through lawsuits and other criminal procedures, and that the allegations had already been resolved by court rulings.

It also explained that the Election Commission had strengthened security by implementing measures such as the inspection ballot system and the public disclosure of CCTV footage from ballot box storage.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Election Commission announced that it had addressed most security vulnerabilities before the 22nd National Assembly elections."]

The Constitutional Court also explained why the independence of the Election Commission is important, citing the 'March 15th election fraud' as an example.

The court stated that the election fraud that occurred during the Rhee Syngman regime in 1960 "experienced a crisis of representative democracy and popular sovereignty," and explained that this led to the separation of the election management body from the executive branch.

Additionally, it criticized the search and seizure of the Election Commission during the martial law period as "contrary to the intent of the Constitution to guarantee the independence of the Election Commission."

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Conducting a search and seizure of the Election Commission without a warrant violates the principle of warrant and infringes upon the independence of the Election Commission."]

In particular, the Constitutional Court emphasized that measures such as 'warrantless searches' against the Election Commission are not permitted even under emergency martial law.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon’s fraud claim dismissed
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:22:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last week, in the ruling on the impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court rejected the claim by former President Yoon's side that he declared emergency martial law to resolve allegations of election fraud.

It also emphasized the importance of the independence of the Election Commission, citing the example of the 'March 15th election fraud' from over 60 years ago.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

One of the justifications for former President Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law was the 'allegations of election fraud.'

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Dec. 12, 2024, National Address: "How can the people trust the election results when the computerized system managing elections, which is the core of democracy, is so flawed?"]

However, the Constitutional Court dismissed the 'election fraud theory' in its ruling, stating that the truth could be revealed through lawsuits and other criminal procedures, and that the allegations had already been resolved by court rulings.

It also explained that the Election Commission had strengthened security by implementing measures such as the inspection ballot system and the public disclosure of CCTV footage from ballot box storage.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Election Commission announced that it had addressed most security vulnerabilities before the 22nd National Assembly elections."]

The Constitutional Court also explained why the independence of the Election Commission is important, citing the 'March 15th election fraud' as an example.

The court stated that the election fraud that occurred during the Rhee Syngman regime in 1960 "experienced a crisis of representative democracy and popular sovereignty," and explained that this led to the separation of the election management body from the executive branch.

Additionally, it criticized the search and seizure of the Election Commission during the martial law period as "contrary to the intent of the Constitution to guarantee the independence of the Election Commission."

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Conducting a search and seizure of the Election Commission without a warrant violates the principle of warrant and infringes upon the independence of the Election Commission."]

In particular, the Constitutional Court emphasized that measures such as 'warrantless searches' against the Election Commission are not permitted even under emergency martial law.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.