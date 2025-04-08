Yoon’s fraud claim dismissed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last week, in the ruling on the impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court rejected the claim by former President Yoon's side that he declared emergency martial law to resolve allegations of election fraud.



It also emphasized the importance of the independence of the Election Commission, citing the example of the 'March 15th election fraud' from over 60 years ago.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



[Report]



One of the justifications for former President Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law was the 'allegations of election fraud.'



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Dec. 12, 2024, National Address: "How can the people trust the election results when the computerized system managing elections, which is the core of democracy, is so flawed?"]



However, the Constitutional Court dismissed the 'election fraud theory' in its ruling, stating that the truth could be revealed through lawsuits and other criminal procedures, and that the allegations had already been resolved by court rulings.



It also explained that the Election Commission had strengthened security by implementing measures such as the inspection ballot system and the public disclosure of CCTV footage from ballot box storage.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The National Election Commission announced that it had addressed most security vulnerabilities before the 22nd National Assembly elections."]



The Constitutional Court also explained why the independence of the Election Commission is important, citing the 'March 15th election fraud' as an example.



The court stated that the election fraud that occurred during the Rhee Syngman regime in 1960 "experienced a crisis of representative democracy and popular sovereignty," and explained that this led to the separation of the election management body from the executive branch.



Additionally, it criticized the search and seizure of the Election Commission during the martial law period as "contrary to the intent of the Constitution to guarantee the independence of the Election Commission."



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Conducting a search and seizure of the Election Commission without a warrant violates the principle of warrant and infringes upon the independence of the Election Commission."]



In particular, the Constitutional Court emphasized that measures such as 'warrantless searches' against the Election Commission are not permitted even under emergency martial law.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!