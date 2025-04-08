Medical students returning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While most medical students are still refusing to attend classes, signs of change are emerging as more upper-year students begin returning to school.



The Medical Association has decided to hold a large-scale rally demanding the withdrawal of policies in light of the impeachment of former President Yoon.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



It has been two weeks since most medical students completed their re-enrollment, but class participation remains low.



Attendance is currently at just 15%.



This falls far short of what the government considers a full return to normal—a condition for reversing the increase in next year’s medical school admissions.



However, this week, a growing number of upper-year student are returning to class.



A Ministry of Education official stated, "Third and fourth-year students, who must complete hospital internships, do not have time to delay," adding, "Many are returning."



The ministry reiterated its stance that students who continue to skip class will face strict disciplinary action in accordance with school policies.



It also said no date has been set for announcing next year’s medical school enrollment quotas and that decisions will be based on student participation this week.



The Korean Medical Association has announced a national representative meeting on Apr. 13 and a nationwide doctors' rally involving all medical professions on Apr. 20.



This will be the first large-scale outdoor rally in 10 months.



They plan to demand the withdrawal of medical reform policies and accountability for government officials.



[Kim Seong-geun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: "With the president impeached and rapid changes taking place, we organized this rally to urge the government to make prompt decisions and show sound judgment."]



The impeachment of former President Yoon has made it inevitable that the government's medical reform policies will face setbacks.



A Ministry of Health official explained that the already announced first and second phases of the medical reform implementation plan will proceed as planned, but the third phase, which includes the opening of cosmetic medical services, will be a matter for the next government to decide.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



