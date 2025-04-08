News 9

Medical students returning

입력 2025.04.08 (00:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

While most medical students are still refusing to attend classes, signs of change are emerging as more upper-year students begin returning to school.

The Medical Association has decided to hold a large-scale rally demanding the withdrawal of policies in light of the impeachment of former President Yoon.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

It has been two weeks since most medical students completed their re-enrollment, but class participation remains low.

Attendance is currently at just 15%.

This falls far short of what the government considers a full return to normal—a condition for reversing the increase in next year’s medical school admissions.

However, this week, a growing number of upper-year student are returning to class.

A Ministry of Education official stated, "Third and fourth-year students, who must complete hospital internships, do not have time to delay," adding, "Many are returning."

The ministry reiterated its stance that students who continue to skip class will face strict disciplinary action in accordance with school policies.

It also said no date has been set for announcing next year’s medical school enrollment quotas and that decisions will be based on student participation this week.

The Korean Medical Association has announced a national representative meeting on Apr. 13 and a nationwide doctors' rally involving all medical professions on Apr. 20.

This will be the first large-scale outdoor rally in 10 months.

They plan to demand the withdrawal of medical reform policies and accountability for government officials.

[Kim Seong-geun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: "With the president impeached and rapid changes taking place, we organized this rally to urge the government to make prompt decisions and show sound judgment."]

The impeachment of former President Yoon has made it inevitable that the government's medical reform policies will face setbacks.

A Ministry of Health official explained that the already announced first and second phases of the medical reform implementation plan will proceed as planned, but the third phase, which includes the opening of cosmetic medical services, will be a matter for the next government to decide.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Medical students returning
    • 입력 2025-04-08 00:35:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

While most medical students are still refusing to attend classes, signs of change are emerging as more upper-year students begin returning to school.

The Medical Association has decided to hold a large-scale rally demanding the withdrawal of policies in light of the impeachment of former President Yoon.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

It has been two weeks since most medical students completed their re-enrollment, but class participation remains low.

Attendance is currently at just 15%.

This falls far short of what the government considers a full return to normal—a condition for reversing the increase in next year’s medical school admissions.

However, this week, a growing number of upper-year student are returning to class.

A Ministry of Education official stated, "Third and fourth-year students, who must complete hospital internships, do not have time to delay," adding, "Many are returning."

The ministry reiterated its stance that students who continue to skip class will face strict disciplinary action in accordance with school policies.

It also said no date has been set for announcing next year’s medical school enrollment quotas and that decisions will be based on student participation this week.

The Korean Medical Association has announced a national representative meeting on Apr. 13 and a nationwide doctors' rally involving all medical professions on Apr. 20.

This will be the first large-scale outdoor rally in 10 months.

They plan to demand the withdrawal of medical reform policies and accountability for government officials.

[Kim Seong-geun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: "With the president impeached and rapid changes taking place, we organized this rally to urge the government to make prompt decisions and show sound judgment."]

The impeachment of former President Yoon has made it inevitable that the government's medical reform policies will face setbacks.

A Ministry of Health official explained that the already announced first and second phases of the medical reform implementation plan will proceed as planned, but the third phase, which includes the opening of cosmetic medical services, will be a matter for the next government to decide.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’

관세 충격에 5% 폭락…8달 만에 ‘블랙먼데이’
‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중

‘산불 2단계’ 경남 하동군 산불 진화율 99%…야간 산불 진화 중
[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”

[단독] 마지막 ‘2분 40초’ 영상 첫 공개…“한계까지 절박한 선회”
“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…<br>오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고

“조기대선 ‘6월 3일’ 실시”…오늘 국무회의서 확정·공고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.