Lee Jung-hoo leads MLB
Lee Jung-hoo, who has been swinging his bat fiercely in San Francisco, recorded a double today, rising to first place in the Major League Baseball doubles category.
Lee Jung-hoo, showing peak hitting form, had no problem with a fastball clocked at 156 km/h.
He pushed the ball towards the left field line, a place he is now familiar with.
He safely reached second base.
With his sixth double in eight games this season, he has also climbed to first place in the Major League doubles category.
In the fourth inning, he added another hit, achieving a multi-hit game, and his batting average has risen to .344, while his on-base percentage has reached .400, effectively washing away the disappointment from last season's shoulder injury.
