An Hye-ji eyes legacy

[Anchor]



An Hye-ji, a key player in the women's basketball BNK championship and a pride of Busan, visited the KBS studio along with coach Park Jeong-eun and Park Hye-jin.



In basketball, there's a defensive strategy called “sagging,” where defenders deliberately leave certain players open. But instead of being discouraged, An Hye-ji secretly thought, “Thank you!” Lee Mu-hyeong reports.



[Report]



A scriptless championship drama that saw repeated comebacks.



An Hye-ji, who even chose red indoor shoes to match BNK's colors, along with coach Park Jeong-eun and Park Hye-jin, reminisced about the championship moment in the studio, which remains special even when revisited.



[An Hye-ji: "It felt like pure bliss, haha. I could really feel how amazing it is to win a championship in Busan.”]



[Park Hye-jin: "It feels like winning for the first time again."]



An Hye-ji played an average of 38 minutes and 49 seconds over three championship games, scoring an average of 12.6 points and 7 assists, becoming a key player in coach Park Jeong-eun's 'total basketball' strategy.



One standout moment was when the opposing team, Woori Bank, employed a "sagging defense," leaving An open due to her perceived shooting weakness. She turned that into an opportunity, confidently sinking key shots from the perimeter.



[An Hye-ji/BNK/Championship MVP: "Thank you! Thank you for letting me shoot like this… There was a tendency to leave me a bit alone, but I think the parts I practiced came out well, so I’m relieved."]



Breaking through prejudices against herself and the limitations of her height, and finally standing on top, An Hye-ji has now set new goals.



After playing for 19 years as a player and leading the revival of women's basketball.



[An Hye-ji: "The time, the time flies…"]



[Park Jeong-eun: "I thought it would be buried forever, but I was surprised that it came out into the world."]



When she becomes a leader, An Hye-ji aims to make her own mark in history, following in the footsteps of her mentor, coach Park Jeong-eun, who was the first female coach to lift the championship trophy.



[Park Jeong-eun/BNK Coach: "I hope the path I take will allow more players to challenge themselves."]



[An Hye-ji/BNK Guard: "I want to carry on the legacy. I think I need to become a great player who can continue the path of my coach."]



This is Lee Mu-hyeong from KBS News.



