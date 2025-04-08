[Exclusive] Engine sound heard until landing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The video you just saw is expected to be an important clue in revealing the cause of the disaster.



However, in this video, the sound of the engines can be clearly heard right up until just before landing.



This is different from the assumptions made by experts and the media that both engines had shut down.



Our exclusive report continues with reporter Woo Han-ul.



[Report]



"Both engines stopped after colliding with a flock of birds."



In other words, the possibility of an "engine shutdown" has been consistently raised until recently.



[Son Myung-soo/Member of the Special Committee on the December 29 Passenger Plane Disaster/Feb. 6: "Is there any case where both engines shut down almost simultaneously just because a bird strike occurred?"]



[Lee Seung-yeol/Head of the Accident Investigation Team, Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board: "From an assumption perspective, conceptually, it could be assumed that both engines were 'shut down'..."]



It was presumed that the aircraft had no choice but to land on the fuselage as both engines, which supply power and hydraulic pressure to the aircraft, had stopped.



However, the video secured by KBS shows a different situation.



Experts analyze that if both engines had completely stopped, such sounds could not be produced.



[Ko Seung-hee/Professor of Aviation Operations, Shilla University: "You can hear the engine sound... The engine was not completely inoperative in the middle; it still has some thrust."]



The possibility that some thrust remained is also being raised.



["At the end, the bank (aircraft tilt) went up to 40 degrees (estimated). It went up quite a bit."]



["Isn't there smoke? That means there was engine output at the end."]



[Jeon Seung-jun/Professor of Aviation Operations, Cheongju University: "You can feel a slight lift here. The altitude is increasing... This means that there is still thrust."]



However, it is difficult to determine which engine was operational and to what extent the thrust was based solely on sound.



Nevertheless, experts estimate that it was unlikely to have been enough for a normal landing.



[Jeon Seung-jun/Professor of Aviation Operations, Cheongju University: "We still don't know how much was operational. The engine sound doesn't seem typical. There must have been some issues..."]



[Lee Seung-yeol/Head of the Accident Investigation Team, Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board: "We are currently investigating while discussing how much heat and sound there was, and what is important is the actual engine condition."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board has stated that it has secured the video and is conducting a detailed analysis.



This is KBS News, Woo Han-ul reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!