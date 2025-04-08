Muan airport crash: 100 days on

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A memorial service for the victims was held at Muan International Airport, the site of the tragedy, to mark the hundredth day since the incident.



The bereaved families expressed their sorrow and promised to meet again while comforting the spirits of their loved ones who passed away.



They voiced their frustration over the slow progress of the investigation into the cause of the accident.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae has the details.



[Report]



In the tragic incident involving a Jeju Air passenger plane that claimed 179 lives, colorful flower pots are being placed one by one at the joint memorial altar on the first floor of the airport.



In a scene where time seems to have stopped in the middle of winter, the bereaved families created a spring flower bed to let the victims know that warm spring has arrived.



[Cheon Byeong-hyeon/12·29 Passenger Plane Disaster Victims' Family Association: "The family members are really struggling with the fact that the tragedy keeps being forgotten, so we were thinking about how we could gather their hearts a little..."]



They write letters by pressing down each character to express their longing for the family members they wish to see.



[Lee Gyeong-im/12·29 Passenger Plane Disaster Victim's Family: "Why did they have to go like that? How can I leave my mom behind? Let's meet in heaven, let's meet in paradise."]



On the 100th day since the tragedy, the investigation into the cause of the accident is still slow, and the bereaved families are in pain, fearing that the tragedy will be forgotten in people's memories.



[Yoo Jeong-im/12·29 Passenger Plane Disaster Victim's Family: "I keep receiving psychological treatment and medication. It is really frustrating that the investigation is not progressing quickly."]



The bereaved families have once again urged the release of the communication records between the pilot and the control tower at the time of the disaster.



[Kim Jeong-hee/Gwangju Bar Association Legal Support Team: "If it is the only information that can clarify the truth of the accident, it should certainly be made public to help in the investigation."]



A special law to support the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster passed the National Assembly's special committee meeting today (Apr. 7).



This is KBS News Kim Jeong-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!