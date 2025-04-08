Yoon prepares for exit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is still staying at his residence in Hannam-dong today (Apr. 7), four days after his impeachment, preparing for his departure.



There are no specific regulations regarding the departure, so the timing remains fluid, but it seems likely that he will move to his private residence in Seocho-dong this weekend.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



The area in front of the Hannam-dong residence was quiet throughout the day.



Only police buses were guarding the entrance, and the number of security personnel has noticeably decreased.



Four days after his impeachment, it is reported that former President Yoon is preparing for his departure while staying at the residence.



The departure is expected to happen as early as later this week or over the weekend.



He is known to be moving to his private residence in Seocho-dong.



However, considering the inconvenience to residents due to security, plans to move to a third location in the future are also being considered.



There are no specific regulations on when an impeached president must leave the residence.



In the case of former President Park Geun-hye, she left the Blue House two days after her impeachment.



A presidential office official stated, "Former President Park did not have family and was managing her private residence, so she could move quickly," adding, "He will leave as soon as the security preparations are complete."



Security regulations can last up to 10 years, but it is expected to be supported for life as a matter of custom.



The security personnel for former presidents number around 60, and former President Yoon is expected to receive similar levels of security.



Former President Yoon has not issued a message of acceptance regarding the Constitutional Court's decision today.



Some in the political arena have criticized him for not accepting the Constitutional Court's decision and continuing to engage in residence politics.



In response, Yoon's side stated, "Do we have to use the word acceptance to show acceptance?" and clarified, "We issued a message to comfort our supporters because we accepted the Constitutional Court's decision."



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



