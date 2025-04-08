Insurrection trial begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is the first criminal trial related to charges of insurrection since the impeachment of former President Yoon.



During the martial law, testimony from a police officer revealed that Police Chief Cho Ji-ho ordered the blockade of the National Assembly, stating, "If we do not follow the proclamation, we will be arrested."



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The trial of police leadership accused of participating in the blockade of the National Assembly and the operation of arrests of politicians during the 12.3 emergency martial law has begun.



Police Chief Cho Ji-ho did not attend the trial due to health issues.



[Noh Jeong-hwan/Defense Attorney for Cho Ji-ho: "(It's the first trial since the impeachment) but he is unwell and could not attend."]



Police officers who received the order to blockade the National Assembly appeared as witnesses in the trial. Im Jeong-joo, head of the police security bureau, recalled that when Cho Ji-ho saw the military entering the National Assembly on TV, he remarked, "Now they have come."



Hearing this, he thought that Cho Ji-ho must have known something about the emergency martial law.



He also stated that Cho Ji-ho ordered to maintain the blockade of the National Assembly, saying, "If we do not follow the proclamation, we could be arrested."



The blockade of the National Assembly was one of the major issues addressed during the impeachment trial of former President Yoon.



The Constitutional Court determined that former President Yoon deployed police forces to control access to the National Assembly with the intent to obstruct the constitutional authority of the National Assembly.



It was also mentioned that about three hours before the declaration of emergency martial law, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Police Chief Cho, and former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik discussed the deployment of police forces at the residence in Samcheong-dong.



As the trial for insurrection charges against military and police officials is gaining momentum, the trial for former President Yoon, who is accused of being the leader of the insurrection, will officially begin next week.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



