Six arrested in Banyan Tree fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Six individuals, including the chairman of the construction company and the representative of a subcontractor, have been arrested in connection with the fire at the Banyan Tree Resort in Busan, which resulted in significant casualties.



According to the police, the cause of the fire was a human error, as proper preparations were not made to prevent or extinguish the fire.



Reporter Kim Young-rok has the details.



[Report]



Dense smoke begins to fill the hallway in front of the elevator on the first floor of the resort.



Alarmed workers hurriedly evacuate outside.



In the fire at the construction site of the Banyan Tree Resort in Busan, six people were found dead in front of the elevator, and after more than 50 days of investigation, it has been confirmed that this fire was caused by human error.



Sparks flew while a worker was cutting and welding pipes in the first-floor piping room.



The sparks entered a 10 cm diameter hole in the floor and ignited the insulation material on the ceiling of the basement level 1.



[Han Dong-hoon/Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit, Busan Metropolitan Police: "It is judged that the initial ignition occurred due to the sparks that fell onto the insulation material, going through the heat accumulation and smoldering processes."]



Fire prevention measures were also inadequate.



Fire blankets to block the sparks were not installed, and no fire watchers were assigned.



The sprinkler system was either disconnected or had a valve that was turned off.



The police have arrested six individuals, including the chairman of the construction company and the representative of the subcontractor, on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.



The chairman and representative of the construction company are also facing charges of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, marking the third time a management official from a construction company has been arrested since the law was enacted.



[Park Hee-joo/Head of the Major Accident Investigation Division, Busan Employment and Labor Agency: "The management officials responsible for overseeing workplace safety and health measures and management systems did not fulfill their obligations."]



The police are intensively investigating how the unfinished resort received 'usage approval' and the licensing process involved.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!