N. Korea hosts int’l marathon

입력 2025.04.08 (02:09) 수정 2025.04.08 (02:11)

[Anchor]

North Korea has held the Pyongyang International Marathon again after six years.

Athletes, enthusiasts, and tourists from over 40 countries participated.

This event has drawn attention to whether North Korea will fully resume foreign tourism.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the details.

[Report]

[“Wow!”]

Amid cheers, the athletes depart from Kim Il-sung Stadium.

Foreign participants are busy capturing the scenery of Pyongyang on their cameras, playfully shouting slogans in Korean.

[“Let’s go, hurry up!”]

As they pass major courses like the Arch of Triumph and Kim Il-sung Square, Pyongyang citizens holding smartphones greet the athletes.

The Pyongyang International Marathon, which was suspended due to COVID-19, has been held again after six years.

More than 200 participants from 46 countries took part, and it is reported that some tourists came through related tour packages.

Since its inception in 1981, this event has been used by North Korea to showcase its image as a 'normal country' and to promote its regime.

After the COVID border closures, North Korea abruptly halted the resumption of group tourism from the West in February at the Rason Economic Zone, but there are expectations that tourism products will expand further due to this event.

[Im Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies: “Through the tourism industry, they are likely making a judgment that they can spread a positive image of the North Korean socialist system and secure meaningful seed money for local development.”]

Tourism revenue is not subject to UN sanctions against North Korea, making it a significant source of foreign currency.

The Ministry of Unification is also paying attention to North Korea's willingness to resume foreign tourism, and it seems likely that North Korea will actively attract tourists with the opening of the Wonsan Kalma Tourist Area in June.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

