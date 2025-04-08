Elderly in Japan go to prison for care

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently in Japan, there has been an increase in elderly individuals intentionally committing crimes to go to prison.



The reason is that they believe they can receive care while staying in prison.



Tokyo's Hwang Jin-woo reports.



[Report]



Recently in Japan, it is not difficult to encounter elderly individuals who have been released from prison only to be incarcerated again within a few months.



Most of them commit relatively minor crimes, such as stealing inexpensive items.



[86-year-old inmate/serving 4th term: "I stole a small grilled fish, just one of those tiny ones."]



These individuals show little resistance to returning to prison.



In fact, many commit crimes because they want to stay in prison again.



[85-year-old inmate/serving 3rd term: "(In prison) they take care of you with great care, provide meals, let you sleep, and even allow you to take baths... It's the best, right?"]



In prison, inmates are guaranteed bath time three times a week for 20 minutes, and they can get their hair done once every two months.



Regular meals and medical services are provided as a matter of course, and there is the advantage of not feeling lonely as they are together with others.



The strict surveillance in prison effectively serves as 24-hour care for elderly offenders.



The "aging" of inmates has become a significant challenge for Japan's correctional authorities.



In 2022, the proportion of new inmates aged 65 and older increased more than threefold compared to 20 years ago.



Japanese prisons are now burdened with the need to allocate additional personnel to provide care services.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



